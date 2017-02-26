When I grow up: students look back at their childhood dreams

As a child, Taylor Ford dreamed of fighting fires and saving lives as a firefighter, like his grandfather.

Now, as a senior screenwriting major, he’s realized that his dreams and goals have changed drastically as he’s grown up, but he’s not alone.

According to a study conducted by Trade Schools, Colleges and Universities, 78.06 percent of adults do not end up in the job they dreamed of as a kid. Of the 21.94 percent that do pursue their childhood dream jobs, 88.14 percent report having a high satisfaction rate with their occupation.

“I want to be a TV writer and showrunner,” Ford said. “Being a firefighter just felt like something I thought I should do but then I realized I want to make people laugh and give them an escapism from real life.”

Like Ford, Serena Brouelette, a junior health sciences major, had a dream that didn’t last. Brouelette said she wanted to be a ballerina when she was a young girl.

“When I was a little kid all I wanted to be was a ballerina,” Brouelette said. “But, I got exposed to more career opportunities and became passionate about helping others and I realized I didn’t see myself as a dancer.”

Jordan Cahill, a junior screenwriting and communication studies major, tried pursuing her childhood dream in college but later changed her career path.

“I had a lot of different childhood dreams,” Cahill said. “I first wanted to be a competitive dancer, then I wanted to work for the FBI because I love math and science.”

After going into college as a math major, Cahill realized her true passion was writing.

“I’ve always been good at writing,” Cahill said. “And I ended up having a teacher in college tell me I should really pursue writing as a career. It completely shifted my perspective.”

Though the majority of people end up pursuing something different from their childhood dream jobs, there are those who try to follow their childhood dreams to the end. One of these people is Lily Yasuda, a junior screenwriting major.

“I have always wanted to be a writer,” Yasuda said. “From the moment I learned how to write, I would compose handwritten books that I illustrated and still have today.”

While the type of writing Yasuda wanted to pursue growing up changed, from novelist to journalist to screenwriter, she had always known she wanted to do something with writing.

“I’ve been very fortunate with professors (at Chapman). I have had great screenwriting professors in Dodge who have always challenged me to do more,” Yasuda said.

Similar to Yasuda, Sarah Rabin a senior psychology major, also followed her childhood dreams through college and plans to pursue them as a career.

“My biggest aspiration in life has been to help people,” Rabin said. “I’ve always wanted to be a military psychologist and it has carried me through college. It’s something I still wish to pursue in life.”

While Rabin has always had the same goal of wanting to help people, as she’s gotten older and had more experiences, she said that she’s been looking at more career options, something she thinks everyone should consider.

“I’m open to a different path, and I never thought I would say that,”she said. “But that’s how life takes you and I think everyone needs to be open to the possibility of switching direction.”