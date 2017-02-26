Working for the mouse

Megan Harger, a junior television and broadcast journalism major, had always dreamed of working at Disneyland.

Once Harger got to Chapman and met her “big sister” in her sorority, who worked at the theme park, she realized that her dream could become a reality.

Chapman students like Harger work at Disneyland, despite the minimum wage pay and long hours, because of their love for the theme park and the satisfaction of bringing joy to their guests.

“It meant so much to me growing up. It’s really great to be a part of something that’s bigger than just going to work to get paid,” Harger said. “All of a sudden, I had this window of opportunity to do something I was really passionate about.”

Some other Chapman students, like junior business administration major David Mandel, didn’t grow up as fans of the legendary theme park. As a child he preferred Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain over Disneyland. Now, after working there for two years, he said his love has grown.

“I’m ashamed to say it, but I’ve been sucked in,” Mandel said.

Freshman film production major Alex Joyce applied to Disneyland online during the fall semester with the help of a friend.

“She is obsessed with Disneyland and checked the website constantly,” Joyce, who now works at the Star Tours attraction in Tomorrowland, said.

Others took the path of auditions, and they tried to get the parts of characters like Tinker Bell or Winnie the Pooh. Freshman integrated educational studies major Tia Whitlow applied online as soon as she turned 18 and went to several auditions.

“I didn’t hear back, but later I saw a posting for a job in attractions and figured they’d have a spot for me,” Whitlow said.

Now, Whitlow works at Mickey’s Fun Wheel, Silly Symphony Swings and World of Color at Paradise Pier in California Adventure.

“I’m the person who loads you into the ride,” she said. “I also work the console, dispatch the ride and address guest concerns.”

Other employees like Mandel, who has been working at Disneyland for longer, have more duties. Mandel was recently promoted to a lead position, similar to a shift leader where he manages cast members.

“I have a lot of freedom to walk around and interact with guests,” he said.

Mandel also began teaching classes required for new hires about the history of Disneyland and California Adventure.

Many times, Disneyland employees like Harger get connections by working at the theme park, that sometimes lead to internships and jobs. Harger interns for TV station KABC in the news division, which gives her first-hand experience in her major.

“I 100 percent believe that I wouldn’t have gotten that internship if I hadn’t already been at the Disney company,” Harger said. “It’s easy to reach out to people in other departments.”

Harger says she wishes to stay within the Disney company as long as she can, even if it’s not at Disneyland.

“A lot of my friends hate their jobs, and I never feel that way,” she said. “I’m always genuinely excited to go to work and I want to feel the same way in my career after college.”

Working at Disneyland as a student can be extremely difficult, even though Chapman is close by, Harger said.

“The hours are really hard,” she said, “I work so late sometimes and then I have to get up early for classes.”

Harger said time management and perseverance is key.

“I’ve found that if you want it enough you’ll find the time and find a way to make it work,” she said. “I just genuinely love it and don’t I want to give it up.”

Harger said that her work schedule can sometimes prevent her from seeing her friends.

“Work is consistently the reason I can’t hang out, but it’s not going to be something I do for the rest of my life, so I can give up some things,” she said.

Although the hours are long, the community Chapman students find by working at Disneyland is reward enough, Mandel said.

“I haven’t had a weekend free to myself in ages,” Mandel said, “But, the people I work with are amazing. Most of my best friends are at work.”

Whitlow said her job has allowed her to meet people she would never have known otherwise.

“I had a hard time making friends when I came to college,” Whitlow said. “Now, I love going to work because that’s where I’ve made most, if not all, of my friends.”

For others, the best parts of working at Disneyland are the guests themselves.

“It’s really cheesy, but I always wanted to be the person that hands a kid in line a sticker and makes their day,” Joyce said.“It’s the smallest things.”

Guests can be the best and worst parts of the job, Whitlow said.

“People can be really inconsiderate to cast members,” Whitlow said. “They think they can talk down to us because they paid a lot of money for tickets.”

Harger said she has heard horror stories on the job of fellow Disneyland employees getting yelled at by guests.

Mandel said that the special moments with just a few guests makes the job all worthwhile. This Valentine’s Day, Mandel made sure it was a unique night.

“I talked with this really cute couple, and they told me that they had just gotten married. I moved them to a better spot to watch the World of Color,” Mandel said. “They were so happy and cried watching the show. It was so magical. Being able to be a part of something like that every night is amazing.”