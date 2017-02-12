Zeroing in on cheating at Chapman

Looking up from her test in American politics, sophomore television writing and production major Ella Lane saw one student using his phone and another with a sticky note filled with information. Neither of them were caught by the professor.

Chapman has experienced an increase in cheating violations that have been reported in the academic integrity violations records from 1995 to 2017.

In the classroom

Cheating, according to the Chapman academic integrity violations website, is defined as “using or attempting to use unauthorized assistance, information or study aids in any academic exercise.”

Some professors take precautions to ensure that students are not able to cheat and try to make it virtually impossible to see another student’s paper or use their cellphones during the test.

“My professor for international relations was very strict about making sure students didn’t cheat during tests,” said Tiana Vazinpour, a freshman peace studies major. “He made us put all of our belongings in the front of the class and had us sit in every other row to make sure we could not see each other’s papers.”

Alyssa Ward, a freshman business administration major, said she has seen her peers cheating without getting caught on multiple occasions and gets frustrated.

“It is not fair to people who are trying hard on the test and getting worse grades, especially when the curve is not being accurate because there are people scoring higher, even though they are not studying,” Ward said.

Academic integrity violations

According to research presented by the Academic Integrity Center, there have been 42 cases of cheating or plagiarism reported in the 2016-2017 school year. Four of these resulted in no violation or a written warning.

The violation types mainly include cheating and plagiarism, however, in one incident from fall 2016, in principles of macroeconomics, a student was caught “fabricating and falsifying a scantron,” according to the academic integrity violations records.

“One of the myths of cheating has always been the manipulation of the scantron,” Lane said. “Everyone has heard of ways to do it, such as placing ChapStick on the bar that marks the answers, but I have always been too afraid to try.”

Throughout the years, the number of instances of cheating fluctuates while following a general pattern of growth. For example, in 1995, there were only three reports of academic integrity violations reported, while in 2001, there were 21.

The highest number of cheating instances occurred in 2014, with 57 students reported cheating.

The Panther’s study on cheating at Chapman

In a recent anonymous survey conducted by The Panther, 42.9 percent of the 98 students who responded admitted to cheating on a homework assignment, while 39.8 percent of participants admitted to doing the same on a test.

The ways in which students went about the cheating process ranged from using cellphones to having the test ahead of the time. Of the 98 students surveyed by The Panther, six students had received the test ahead of time, 10 had used their phone to look up the answers, three had used their notes during an exam and 11 students had copied another student’s work.

“I think it is obvious that students cheat regularly and do not want to admit to it,” Vazinpour said. “It’s almost a norm now.”