How the top 9 energy drinks rank in health

05/21/2014
by Louis Johnston
With finals here, we all will presumably be sacrificing sleep in order to reach our academic goals for the semester. One way many deal with this sleep deprivation is through the guzzling down of dozens of energy drinks. It’s suggested that you not do this because energy drinks are unhealthy. If you must, though, here is a breakdown of your healthiest options for the three major energy drink brands; Red Bull, Monster Energy and Rockstar. Each individual drink will be graded on a scale of 1-5, With 5 being the most healthy and 1 being the least healthy.

 

*Note* All of these energy drinks have Taurine and Guarana. Healthiness based on nutrition facts on respective cans.

 

Red Bull:

Regular

red bull original redbullregular 

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/themastershakesignal/49176019/

 Grade: 3.5

http://www.fatsecret.com/calories-nutrition/red-bull/red-bull-energy-drink-(84-oz)

 

Sugar Free

redbullSF

Grade: 2.5

http://www.fatsecret.com/calories-nutrition/red-bull/red-bull-sugar-free-(8-oz)

 

Total Zero

Red Bull Total Zero redbullTZ

Grade: 1.5

http://www.fatsecret.com/calories-nutrition/red-bull/red-bull-total-zero

 

Monster:

Mega

monstermega

Grade: 4.0 

http://www.fatsecret.com/calories-nutrition/monster-beverage/monster-energy

 

Lo-Carb

Monster Lo-Carb monsterLoCarb

Grade: 3.2

http://www.fatsecret.com/calories-nutrition/monster-beverage/lo-carb-monster-energy

 

Absolutely Zero

Monster Absolutely Zero  monsterAb0 

Grade: 2.0

http://www.fatsecret.com/calories-nutrition/monster-beverage/absolutely-zero

 

Rockstar:

Recovery

Rockstar Recovery rockstarrec 

Grade: 1.7

http://www.fatsecret.com/calories-nutrition/rockstar-inc/recovery

 

Original

Rockstar Original rockstarOG 

Grade: 5.0

http://www.fatsecret.com/calories-nutrition/rockstar-inc/energy-drink

 

Zero Carb

Rockstar Zero Carb rockstarzerocarb 

Grade: 2.6

http://www.fatsecret.com/calories-nutrition/rockstar-inc/zero-carb

 

How the top 9 shapes up from healthiest to least healthy:

  1. Red Bull Total Zero
  2. Rockstar Recovery
  3. Monster Absolutely Zero
  4. Red Bull Sugar Free
  5. Rockstar Zero Carb
  6. Monster Lo-Carb
  7. Red Bull Original
  8. Monster Mega
  9. Rockstar Original

  • How is this actually rated? You said 5 was the healthiest and 1 was the least healthy. However, whenever you did the recap and listed the drinks 1-9 on most to least healthy it is completely backwards

