How the top 9 energy drinks rank in health

With finals here, we all will presumably be sacrificing sleep in order to reach our academic goals for the semester. One way many deal with this sleep deprivation is through the guzzling down of dozens of energy drinks. It’s suggested that you not do this because energy drinks are unhealthy. If you must, though, here is a breakdown of your healthiest options for the three major energy drink brands; Red Bull, Monster Energy and Rockstar. Each individual drink will be graded on a scale of 1-5, With 5 being the most healthy and 1 being the least healthy.
*Note* All of these energy drinks have Taurine and Guarana. Healthiness based on nutrition facts on respective cans.
Red Bull:
Regular
Grade: 3.5
Sugar Free
Grade: 2.5
Total Zero
Grade: 1.5
Monster:
Mega
Grade: 4.0
Lo-Carb
Grade: 3.2
Absolutely Zero
Grade: 2.0
Rockstar:
Recovery
Grade: 1.7
Original
Grade: 5.0
Zero Carb
Grade: 2.6
How the top 9 shapes up from healthiest to least healthy:
- Red Bull Total Zero
- Rockstar Recovery
- Monster Absolutely Zero
- Red Bull Sugar Free
- Rockstar Zero Carb
- Monster Lo-Carb
- Red Bull Original
- Monster Mega
- Rockstar Original
How is this actually rated? You said 5 was the healthiest and 1 was the least healthy. However, whenever you did the recap and listed the drinks 1-9 on most to least healthy it is completely backwards