How the top 9 energy drinks rank in health

With finals here, we all will presumably be sacrificing sleep in order to reach our academic goals for the semester. One way many deal with this sleep deprivation is through the guzzling down of dozens of energy drinks. It’s suggested that you not do this because energy drinks are unhealthy. If you must, though, here is a breakdown of your healthiest options for the three major energy drink brands; Red Bull, Monster Energy and Rockstar. Each individual drink will be graded on a scale of 1-5, With 5 being the most healthy and 1 being the least healthy.

*Note* All of these energy drinks have Taurine and Guarana. Healthiness based on nutrition facts on respective cans.

Red Bull:

Regular

Grade: 3.5

Sugar Free

Grade: 2.5

Total Zero

Grade: 1.5

Monster:

Mega

Grade: 4.0

Lo-Carb

Grade: 3.2

Absolutely Zero

Grade: 2.0

Rockstar:

Recovery

Grade: 1.7

Original

Grade: 5.0

Zero Carb

Grade: 2.6

How the top 9 shapes up from healthiest to least healthy: