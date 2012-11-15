Considering you can’t hang things up in the dorm with nails or tacks or even Scotch tape, my walls were always empty. Even now in my off-campus house, the same rules are being applied and once again my walls are blank.

I decided that I would find an object (light and cute enough) to be Velcro-taped to the wall. So when I stumbled upon our next Pinterest Project I was more than pleased.

Challenge 11: Canvas Prints.

This is really a project for creativity. You can use quotes from your favorite films or you can choose from songs galore. You could quote your favorite celebrity, the president of the United States or even an influential friend. Make it as unique as you can, ours is a quote by Roald Dahl!

Supplies Needed:

-(2) Canvas Prints $4.99

-Acrylic Paint $2.99

-Brush $2.99

-Sticker Sheets $4.99

Optional:

-Velcro Wall Stickers $5.99

Step One:

Lay the stickers out onto the canvas and then stick them down in any pattern you wish.

Step Two:

Paint over the stickers with a color of your choice to create the background.

Step Three:

Allow dry time and then peel away the letters.

Step Four:

If you like it, you can leave it as is, however you can also choose to do a second color and paint in the letters.

I loved this project, it was so fun and there is such an abundance of quotes that I want to put up onto a canvas. You can choose the sizes as well and play around with different letter stickers or designs.

Let me know what you choose to do, and have fun decorating your rooms! If you can’t hang, just lean them up near your desk.

Xoxo

Hannah

Adam’s Perspective:

This project is neat, I have to say. For fairly little money, you can make yourself a neat little wall piece that could have come from Z-Gallerie or at least Urban Outfitters. But bless her heart, Hannah just missed a small piece of this. Do yourselves a favor and first paint the entire canvas with the color that you want the text to be. Then lay the stickers on and paint over those, and then peel them off.

Obviously (I hope most of you were already with me on this), you won’t have to waste precious time individually painting the letters in…unless you want to alternate and can paint with the colors of the wind…