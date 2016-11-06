Clinton worse than Trump? No chance

By Sienna Kresge, senior dance and philosophy major

I’ve seen a pro-Donald Trump post circulating that says, “I’m more worried about what Hillary has done than what Trump has said!” But why are we not considering what Trump has done? His deplorable words – which are not “just words” but rather verbalizations of the beliefs that would foreshadow his behavior in office – are disclaimers to the actions that so many Trump supporters and undecideds comfortably overlook.

I am not going to argue for the righteousness of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton – every candidate has his or her own set of measurable flaws. This is the nature of government. We cannot assume anybody in office is more benevolent, more intelligent or more trustworthy than non-power-holding citizens. She is, however, adequately qualified, experienced and committed to serving as many people as possible, whereas Trump is wicked through and through. Furthermore, if you understand game theory, you will know that vote splitting between similar candidates (in this case, Clinton versus third parties) will cause the dissimilar candidate (Trump) to win; so in this election, your personal integrity is not worth four years of fracas. There is, unfortunately, strategy involved in the game of democracy.

Let us remember the most important responsibilities of the president: serving as commander-in-chief of the military, appointing Supreme Court justices and setting foreign policy. We know that Trump wants to destroy the Islamic State Group (ISIS), put the ghost of Justice Antonin Scalia in the Supreme Court and maybe collude with Russia while forcing Mexico to build our wall. Besides that, Trump’s book of policies would end after the cover page. Maybe he can get his 10-year-old son to execute cyber warfare on the people who tweet mean things about him. Trump’s lack of understanding about the U.S. government in the first place immediately tells us that he isn’t here to help – he’s in it for the label.

“But Clinton deleted emails on her private server! We can’t trust her!” you cry out. Yes, it’s problematic, but where were you when, according to the George Washington University research institute in the National Security Archive, the Bush administration lost 22 million emails between 2003 and 2005? Further inspection into the details of this scandal prove moot; I ask you instead to compare Trump’s current 75 outstanding lawsuits, according to a USA Today report from October. If you love Trump because he doesn’t bow down to anyone, you have forgotten Trump’s loyalty to his own seedy ambitions. He doesn’t play by anyone’s rules but his own. That’s why he allegedly preys on women (even minors), underpays workers he has obliged to, brags about avoiding taxes and sabotages small businesses and landowners to satisfy his insatiable monopolistic hunger, amongst other things. Simply put, Trump is a gross predator and a con man, and we would be mistaken to believe that he wouldn’t bring his own odious brand of corporate corruption into our already dubious government.

Trump is not a good businessman, not an upstanding person and definitely not a revolutionary. His fraudulent behavior in the private sector is an abuse of power that is completely inappropriate and would bleed into his duties as president. His polarizing rhetoric, which has garnered support from the Ku Klux Klan and Kim Jong-un, inspires hate, intolerance and negligence of underrepresented demographics. He is utterly unqualified for any position beyond reality TV stardom, so save yourself years of emotional trauma and vote for the next best (and realistic) option: Hillary Clinton.