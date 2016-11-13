Be a professor, not a preacher

Regardless of where you’ve been this week, you’ve likely been surrounded by people talking about President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election.

College campuses across the nation have been even more politically charged since Tuesday, and people from both sides of the political spectrum have been making their voices heard in response.

For some students, their classrooms are another place where this election’s results have been brought up, oftentimes by professors.

It is important that, in times as polarized as these, professors have a responsibility as a figurehead, just like any other leader, to facilitate constructive responses to national unrest. What professors say can have an impact on students and it is not the role of professors to ask or create an environment where students feel pressured to share their beliefs, political leanings or other pieces of personal information in front of all their peers.

There are right ways and wrong ways to go about doing this.

Classrooms are designed to be places where ideas can be exchanged freely. But, especially with an election as divisive as this one, there needs to be protocol and maturity displayed so that no students are left feeling attacked or uncomfortable in the place where they should feel safe to express ideas and ask questions.

Many professors have handled classroom conversations around this topic well. One professor invited students to write their thoughts and questions anonymously on note cards. Some professors have kept their election-based discussions to organized question-and-answer segments, and there are others who have kept their personal views (and the views of their students) relatively private.

But, demanding that students share their votes and political views in front of the class is inappropriate and can make students feel isolated or uncomfortable. This is also not the time for professors to give their own political opinions. Rather, if they choose to discuss the election, it ought to come from a place of education, objectivity and intellectual discourse, regardless of their personal beliefs.

The message needs to be one of where we go from here. Reflection is important, but whether the classroom is the place for external reflection is up for debate. What is not up for debate is that, as President Barack Obama said last week, “The sun will rise in the morning.”

Professors should make their classes reminders that, even during historic national events, life goes on. There are ways to deal with the results of this election that are productive and contribute to societal and cultural change. But canceling classes in the wake of a Trump victory without a credible reason beyond a professor’s personal beliefs is not sending the right message.

Reflection, organization and action do not come at the expense of reality’s responsibilities – rather, people need to develop the skills necessary to balance both, and school should be a safe place to practice that. The rest of the world didn’t stop after the election and neither should class. In the wake of a surprising new president, students would likely benefit from guidance from the educational institution that has brought them to this point.

This is why finding a balance is so important. This election has given professors a prime opportunity to find new constructive ways to incorporate the presidential election into their lesson plans. To go on without acknowledging that something major happened is too passive, but straying from objectivity fosters an unhealthy environment.