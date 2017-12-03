Letter from the editor

Over Thanksgiving break, my sister said that she prays for our family every night.

I was raised in a Jewish family. I memorized a Torah portion for my bat mitzvah, light the menorah candles in December and sit through a Seder every Passover. Still, my family’s connection to the religion is mostly cultural, which is why my sister’s comment elicited a puzzled look from my dad.

“Who do you pray to?” he asked.

“The universe,” my sister answered, simply.

Religion is personal, and it means something different for everyone. For my sister, it means praying to the universe, meditating and using healing crystals. For me, it means maintaining traditions, spending time with my family and finding a community of people who share similar values.

In this special issue, “What the Faith?” The Panther explores what religion and spirituality mean on a college campus, and what role they have in the growth and development of young adults – asking questions such as, “How has faith shaped your life?” and “What does faith mean to you?”

We learned that, for some Chapman students, religion can mean being in tune with the earth, practicing selflessness or sharing a meal with family.

Some have said that religion provides them with structure, community and happiness. One student said that his religion allows him to take control of his life. Others have found faith through both their religion and sexuality.

These diverse responses confirmed why we devoted half an issue to this topic. Religion is individualistic, yet it is prevalent. As we write in our editorial this week, it can be easy to judge when you don’t understand something. Read some of these articles, listen to your friends with opposing views or hang out in the Fish Interfaith Center. Maybe you’ll learn as much as I have, and enter the holiday season with a little more knowledge and understanding of other cultures than you had last year.

– Jamie Altman, editor-in-chief