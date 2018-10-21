Alpha Phi and Phi Delta Theta win Airbands

The Alpha Phi sorority and Phi Delta Theta fraternity’s Grammys-themed performance took home the first place Airbands trophy Oct. 20, but second place winners Phi Kappa Tau and the Black Student Union’s (BSU) Spongebob Squarepants routine remained the fan favorite for some. Members of the crowd who were present when the winners were announced began chanting “BSU,” as Alpha Phi and Phi Delta Theta were presented their award.

The Delta Gamma sorority and Delta Sigma Phi fraternity placed third, lip syncing to popular 70’s and 80’s songs like “September” and “It’s Raining Men.” The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity’s Jewish icons routine won best original theme, the Pi Beta Phi sorority and Delta Tau Delta fraternity’s “Rocky Balboa” won best choreography and the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity’s Pennywise routine won best costumes.