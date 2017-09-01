Back home in Houston: Hurricane Harvey impacts students

Phil Mentz, a freshman business administration major, stared at his phone in disbelief. He was gawking at a photo of his father’s car that had been almost completely submerged in flood water.

The record-breaking Hurricane Harvey, which hit southern Texas and southwest Louisiana, dumped almost 52 inches of rain in towns near Houston, Mentz’s hometown, since it began Aug. 25, according to Business Insider. It’s the most rainfall from a single storm in the U.S., and when Mentz moved to Orange days before the storm began, his family did not expect its magnitude.

While his family is still safe at home, with flood waters just feet away from their door, Mentz said he is shocked by the state of his hometown.

“You see me smiling, but it’s pretty scary stuff,” Mentz said. “I had no idea that it would be this bad. I have friends that couldn’t leave for college because planes are flooded. You just see the wings sticking out of the water.”

Mike Keyser, assistant director of the University Program Board, grew up in Houston. His parents and brother who live in Houston are safe, and Keyser feels “lucky and guilty” to be in California during this time.

“It’s surreal to watch the national news and see my actual neighborhood on TV,” Keyser said. “I saw the river that I used to drive over on the bridge, and it might flood my childhood home.”

Mentz, and other students from the affected areas, left Texas just before the storm landed. But their first week of school has been plagued with worry for family and friends, and a sense of hopelessness, said freshman communication studies major Samantha Jabour. Jabour has family members in Sugar Land, Texas, who are safe, but have to stay home due to flooding.

“I don’t know what’s happening to my family or friends. And I can’t do anything about it here,” Jabour said.

Some Chapman students are putting their energy into taking action instead of being concerned. Ella Scott, a sophomore political science major, is raising money for the Forgotten Dogs of the 5th Ward Project in Houston. The money will go toward food, supplies and shelter for lost dogs, Scott said.

The fundraising began with Scott’s mother, Becky Crossland, who grew up in Houston and now lives in Northern California. Scott’s mother reached out to her on Sunday to start contacting campus groups who might donate to the shelter.

“It’s so easy to retweet something. It’s so easy to say ‘Pray for Texas.’ But there’s a big difference between saying those things and actually turning around and doing something to actually help the cause,” Scott said.

Peyton Babbe, a sophomore strategic and corporate communication and political science double major, is part of a Dallas equestrian community that is sending rescue supplies to horses stranded in the hurricane. Although Dallas is nearly 240 miles away, her community is sending trailers, hay bales and rain rot treatment for horses that have a common skin infection that is caused by prolonged water exposure.

Although Babbe’s family in Dallas was not directly impacted by the hurricane, she admires the support that her community, and the Chapman community, is extending to those who were affected.

“This has strengthened my love for Texas. I’m proud to be a Texan. I’m proud that people are reaching out, and I’m more than proud that the Chapman community is supporting those that are affected,” Babbe said.