‘A balancing act’: students live with chronic health conditions

On the outside, Tiffany Theodore juggles many commitments as a Chapman student: rehearsing for three upcoming dance shows, studying for 17.5 units, participating in sorority activities and welcoming freshmen as an orientation leader.

At the same time, the junior dance performance major manages an invisible, yet prevalent part of her life: Crohn’s disease. The condition causes inflammation in the entire digestive tract, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Theodore said that navigating college and Crohn’s is a balancing act.

Theodore, like some other Chapman students, lives with a chronic disease, which is an illness that is not contagious, has a long duration and generally progresses slowly, according to the World Health Organization. In 2012, about half of the adults in the U.S. had one or more chronic health conditions – such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes – according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“You wouldn’t know I had an illness by looking at me, but the things I go through behind the scenes are what makes my disease,” Theodore said. “It just gave me a different perspective on life.”

Jason McAlexander, director of disability services, said that there are about 100 students registered with a medical disability at Chapman.

In addition to taking 12 pills a day and receiving biweekly vaccinations, Theodore said that in order to effectively manage her health, she has to manage her stress, because being overly stressed can lead to a flare-up of symptoms.

“(I’m) trying to make my life as a student work at the same time as the disease,” Theodore said. “I have to keep my stress low. I don’t procrastinate; when something is assigned, I just go ahead and start working on it.”

Sophomore creative producing major Mia Fortunato has migraines, which is a headache disorder characterized by moderate to severe headaches that are recurrent and often lifelong, according to the World Health Organization.



“Whenever I have a migraine, it’s really hard to get out of bed. The only thing that really takes it away is sleep,” Fortunato said. “Whenever I do have a migraine, I can’t do schoolwork, so it’s just hard balancing my time.”

Fortunato said she filed for disability services this semester, a process that includes sending documentation to disability services and scheduling an appointment, where students and faculty agree on reasonable accommodations, according to disability services.



McAlexander said that the biggest challenge students with chronic medical conditions face is attending class when they have a flare-up of symptoms. In these instances, flexibility with class attendance is the primary accommodation disability services provides, as well as make-up exams, McAlexander said.

“It’s just giving legitimacy to them having bad days,” McAlexander said, adding that for students with chronic conditions, these accommodations serve as an alternative to a doctor’s note. “They can’t get to class, but they’re not going to the hospital.”

While accommodations can add flexibility, there are limits, McAlexander said. It is important for students to build relationships with their professors and stand up for their needs when necessary, he said.

“Advocating for yourself in the appropriate way is a skill,” McAlexander said. “The accommodation creates a safety net that the student can lean on when needed, and then the student plays the role of communicating with the professor and working it out.”

Fortunato believes that students who need help should always ask for it.

“It doesn’t mean that you’re not capable of doing things, you just do it in a different way,” Fortunato said. “I will get the job done, I just might take a little extra time to do it.”

When a student has a chronic health condition, it is important to plan ahead for possible flare-ups, while also preventing situations that might trigger them, McAlexander said. He added that taking proactive measures, such as time management and meditation, can help.

“Know yourself and know how your medical condition can be aggravated,” McAlexander said. “Don’t get into an environment that is going to aggravate that symptom. Stress makes everything worse.”

Kailyn Stewart, a sophomore creative producing major, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects the connective tissues that support the skin, bones and blood vessels, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Stewart, who is registered with disability services, said she also has three other chronic illnesses that affect her daily life, in addition to ocular migraines that cause her vision to go blurry.

Stewart said she gets migraines more frequently when she is stressed, and that she has to plan her schedule accordingly, especially when she works on movie sets for her major.

“I have to space out film sets or I have to make sure I’m on a film set on a week where I don’t have a ton of homework,” Stewart said, adding that college has allowed her more flexibility with her routine.

Stewart finds that people have difficulty understanding “invisible” illnesses, she said, and she sometimes wears a brace when she is not feeling well as a visual clue for others.

“Even when you tell people, and you’re open and honest and you explain it to them, they can’t quite get their head around chronic pain,” Stewart said.

Kaleo Chang, a sophomore strategic and corporate communication and political science major, has ulcerative colitis, which causes colon inflammation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chang said that his flare-ups cause him to feel like his colon is “literally on fire,” and that going out can be difficult during these times.

Chang’s illness stemmed from an underlying anxiety disorder, and he said that being diagnosed last March made him more open in all areas of his life. Now, he tells people when he is too stressed to go out, or is in the middle of a flare-up, he said.

“I like to think of our bodies as a vase. It’s just like piling rocks in a vase; you just try to squeeze everything in there so much that eventually something cracks,” Chang said. “For me, it was my digestive tract, my colon, that really cracked. It was my disease that pushed me over the edge to be more open about everything.”

Trevor Sherry, a junior business administration major, has cluster headaches, which are recurring, brief but very severe headaches, according to the World Health Organization. Sherry said that while “invisible” illnesses are sometimes overlooked, they can be a serious trauma in a person’s life.

“Most people I meet have no idea about (chronic health conditions),” he said. “A lot of these things just go under the surface. When you get these kinds of things, and then you hear other people’s stories, you notice that almost everyone has something that is completely transformative to who they are.”