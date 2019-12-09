Best times to go to Starbucks: set an alarm for the early morning

Students have better luck avoiding the Starbucks line if they get up bright and early, despite needing to wake up even earlier to get their order before class. CASSIDY KEOLA Staff Photographer

Like any college student, I have a caffeine addiction. With never ending deadlines, unfinished projects and the daunting approach of finals, it’s no surprise that students are consuming an unnatural amount of daily caffeine.

As a freshman hearing there was a Starbucks on campus that was close to all of my classes seemed too good to be true. My first encounter with the on-campus Starbucks was after my 9:00 a.m. class. Walking down the stairs of Beckman Hall, I was greeted with the smell of fresh coffee and decided to indulge. As I turned the corner into Starbucks, my heart was immediately shattered. The line extended over 20 people, not to mention the other 15 people waiting to receive their orders. Like the clueless freshman I am, I decided to wait in line. Long story short, I got my coffee, surrendered my entire morning and gained a little more patience that day.

I decided to do my due diligence as an avid coffee drinker and complete a list of the best (but mostly worse) times to go to Starbucks. You are welcome in advance.

Disclaimer: This study is not to be used against the employees at Starbucks. Quite frankly, they may have one of the arguably hardest jobs on campus. Who else would willingly work a shift that required you to stand on your feet all day and take orders from annoyed college students? We thank you for your service.

7:52 a.m. — Not only are you completely dead from surviving on a steady three hours of sleep, but so is the Starbucks line. But is your iced caramel macchiato with almond milk truly worth sacrificing your already ruined sleep schedule?

9:41 a.m. — Absolutely forget about grabbing your coffee before your 10 a.m. class. Not only did the line to order wrap around three times, there was a minimum of 10 people already waiting for their drink. Yikes. Looks like you are going to the Rotunda Cafe.

11:24 a.m. — Just when I thought waiting in line couldn’t get any worse, I was (unsurprisingly) wrong. The line was out of the door, both consisting of people waiting to order and waiting for their orders. Even with the headache from my caffeine withdraws I was smart enough to not succumb to that torture.

1:38 p.m. — My stomach screamed with hunger as I sat in my 12 p.m. class. The spinach and feta sandwich was calling my name. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Someone pinch me! There was no line and only three people were waiting. Needless to say I had been blessed.

8:15 p.m. — Either you are truly addicted to caffeine or you have a research paper due at midnight that you haven’t started. Who else would get two shots of espresso at 8p.m.? Nobody, absolutely nobody.

Upon looking at the information presented, one can conclude that the best time to attend Starbucks is either by forcing yourself to set an early morning alarm, wait until after the lunch “hunger games” is over or continue to ruin your already destroyed sleep schedule.