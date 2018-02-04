During Black History Month, BSU aims to create history, not just talk about it

Two weeks into her freshman year, Arianna Ngnomire didn’t think she would ever fit into Chapman. After getting involved with Black Student Union, she was eventually able to connect with other students who shared her experiences.

“I feel comfortable having a voice on this campus, having it heard, and listening to other voices as well,” said Ngnomire, a junior screen acting major.

Chapman University has always had a majority white student population. In fall 2017, black students made up two percent of the undergraduate student body at Chapman, according to CollegeData. This year, the Black Student Union and the Cross-Cultural Center are working to bring Black History Month celebrations to campus.

Ngnomire remembers there being about 12 students in Black Student Union her freshman year, but now, there are around 25, she said. As BSU president and lead program assistant for the Cross-Cultural Center, Ngnomire was involved with planning Black History Month events for both.

The Cross-Cultural Center set up a table in Argyros Forum Feb. 1, with a poster for students to write their own black history facts. Some students came prepared with facts, like that the inventor who improved the traffic signal was a black man named Garrett Morgan.

“It’s a great way to give basic facts and it’s great for people to become a bit more educated and supportive and involved down the line,” said Bobby Cary, a junior digital arts major who added his own fact to the poster.

Ngnomire said the Black Student Union already does enough talking about black history. Instead, she wants to use this month to make history within BSU. The Black Student Union has organized many bonding events for the month of February, like beach trips, brunches and watching “Black Panther” in theaters. Every member feels like family, but the club is not just for black students at Chapman, Ngnomire said.

“I never used to celebrate (Black History Month) growing up because I came from a place that was predominantly black, but it became important to me in college … to show my campus my culture,” said Shania Verse, a sophomore political science major.

As Verse looked at the poster that will be displayed in the Cross-Cultural Center starting Feb. 5, she said that her experience has shown that everyone at Chapman is open to experiencing new cultures.

Last February, controversy broke when then-sophomore political science major Alec Harrington hung an “All Lives Matter” sign that partially covered a Pan-African flag that had been posted outside the Leatherby Libraries for Black History Month. Although Facilities Management removed the sign immediately, Ngnomire sat in front of the library later that day with her own sign that read, “But will you say it to my face?”

Harrington responded, and he and Ngnomire debated in front of the library as a crowd of 50 gathered.

“I felt like I was a part of a community,” Ngnomire told The Panther last February, “because I was really only talking to him one-on-one for a few minutes and then other people came in and supported not only myself, but also the Black Lives Matter movement, and it wasn’t only black people here either. Everyone really did come out as a community to support my community.”