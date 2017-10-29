California first to legally recognize third gender

A name in this story has been changed because the person is not out as nonbinary to their family.

When Randy, a Chapman student, paid with a debit card at Jamba Juice, the cashier did a double take. The name on the card did not correlate with Randy’s gender, making them angry, yet not surprised.

“The cashier thought I might’ve stolen the debit card,” said Randy, who uses they/them/their pronouns and requested anonymity. “Unfortunately, this happens pretty often.”

But with California becoming the first state to legally recognize nonbinary as a third gender, an everyday occurrence like using a debit card may change. The Gender Recognition Bill was signed Oct. 16, and will allow a third gender to be issued on California driver’s licenses, IDs and birth certificates.

“This means to me that my identity exists,” said Mariela Chaidez, a sophomore digital arts major who identifies as nonbinary. “I’d love to be able to say ‘I’m nonbinary’ whenever there could be a question about it. I would love to not have to give an expected explanation.”

Like Chaidez, Randy hopes the acceptance of the third gender will become more prevalent with the new legislation. With that hope comes a conversation about the third gender, as Hynes said that many people don’t accept what they might not understand.

Starting in January 2018, a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles or the legal change of a California-issued identification will come with a new sense of inclusivity, Randy said. Oregon was the first state to offer “non-specified” gender options on ID cards June 9, which allowed people who identify as nonbinary to leave the gender blank on their ID, according to The New York Times. But California takes this further by legally recognizing nonbinary residents’ genders on their licenses.

Some Chapman students who identify as nonbinary, as well as allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, appreciate the new legislation.

“My best friend is nonbinary, and it makes me happy that their identity is finally being legally recognized,” said Nick Curl, a junior television writing and production major. “This shows our state is moving in a more progressive and accepting direction.”

Curl’s desire for a more inclusive state is part of the Gender Recognition Bill’s purpose, written within the bill that “every person deserves full legal recognition and equal treatment under the law.”

“(The bill) will keep California at the forefront of (LGBTQIA+) civil rights,” said Sen. Toni Atkins, the Democratic representative who introduced the bill, at a Capitol news conference, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Any governmental affirmation of inclusiveness is great progress, said Dean of Students Jerry Price.

Law school professor Denis Binder, who instructs diversity and social justice, expanded on California’s role in the country as a leader of policy and progressiveness.

“Experts say California leads the nation and sets the path on social issues,” Binder wrote in an email to The Panther. “Very progressive blue states might follow California’s lead on the driver’s license.”

Binder hasn’t heard much negative discussion about the bill, he said. The only way he believes this bill could become controversial is because of restroom and gender arguments. Despite these potential debates, Chapman added a gender-neutral restroom to Argyros Forum in September.

Although Curl does not identify as nonbinary, he hopes people will have more respect for those who identify as nonbinary because of the bill.

“In my experience, people are afraid of what they don’t know and understand, and once they learn about that thing, the fear washes away,” Curl said. “I’d encourage people to step out of their comfort zones and learn about people’s experiences other than their own.”