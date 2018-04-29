Campus DJs: spinning beats on the side

Justin Nako looks out into a sea of pumping fists and flashing lights. A girl jumps on top of a friend’s shoulders in the audience. Suddenly, the girl’s balance is thrown, and she crashes, chin-first, into the floor several feet below. She stands and takes a pause, then thrusts her fist in the air and continues bumping to the music. These types of experiences are normal in the daily life of a DJ, said Nako, a junior biochemistry and molecular biology major.

“Watching the crowd is always interesting and funny – I see something crazy every time I DJ,” Nako said. “Performing for my fraternity brothers and all the other students has been incredibly rewarding.”

Nako has been a student DJ since fall 2016, when his friend and now DJ partner John Hunter introduced him to it. But, while DJing can be an exciting job, it is not the end goal for students like Nako.

Mixing music is an extremely competitive job market, and the risk of unemployment is too high, Nako said. On average, DJs with fewer than 10 years of experience typically earn about $30,000 annually, but it is still something Nako loves and plans to continue as a side career.

“Trying to be a touring producer/DJ is risky, and most people don’t get the exposure they need to become famous. But if I ever get the chance to perform on a main stage, I am going to do it,” Nako said.

Professional DJ Ricky Hayes said that Chapman’s location can make it hard for student DJs to get noticed.

“To stand out in Southern California as any sort of performer or musician is tough,” Hayes said. “The talent pool is so large, and you only have one take at your events to make it great.”

Hayes got his start when he joined local DJing company VOX DJs and learned from them. But his transition from hobbyist to full-time DJ was mainly rooted in hard work and positive attitude, he said.

“Every event I work, I try to make a great first impression to everyone I meet. You never know who is going to get your card and call you back months later for a special event,” Hayes said.

The hardest part isn’t mixing the music, but finding the best balance of fun and professionalism. With so many options, a DJ must be someone whose personality sticks out to clients, but they must also keep in mind that this is their job, not a party, Hayes said.

“Professionalism, passion, attitude and drive will get you much further than raw talent and swagger. The talent will come after hard work,” Hayes said.