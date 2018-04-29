Chapman yet to take a stance in sanctuary campus debate

Early in his campaign, President Donald Trump vowed to deport all 11 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. Since then, demonstrators and legislators have risen up in protest of his immigration policies.

Recently, students and administrators across the nation have fought to protect undocumented students from Trump’s deportation policies through the sanctuary campus movement. The movement, which calls for all campuses to provide a safe space for undocumented students, is already implemented in California state schools, but Chapman – which has at least one student who is a DACA recipient – has yet to take a firm stance.

“To my knowledge, the university doesn’t have a specific position on what the city of Orange should and shouldn’t do,” said Dean of Students Jerry Price. “From a professional perspective, we don’t cast judgment on the backgrounds of our students. If they are qualified, admitted and enrolled, then we will do whatever we can to help them be successful when they’re here.”

What does it mean to be a sanctuary campus?

Similar to a sanctuary state or city, sanctuary campuses adopt policies that don’t comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. Sanctuary schools limit search access in private areas – like dorm rooms – and withhold student information from ICE, according to the Immigration Response Initiative. Both public and private universities can declare themselves sanctuaries.

Why the controversy?

Though many student activists urge schools to become sanctuary campuses are asking for minor policy changes, “sanctuary” can be a volatile label. To some, it means schools are prepared to defy the law so that they can shelter undocumented immigrants.

On April 10, the Orange City Council voted not to comply with certain parts of a California bill that makes it a sanctuary state. At the meeting, Councilman Mike Alvarez said he “would be the first to stand in front of a tank” to prevent Orange from becoming a sanctuary city.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that sanctuary states and cities that refuse to reveal the identities of undocumented immigrants to ICE could face repercussions, like the denial of federal funds, according to NBC.

Universities and colleges, many of which rely on federal funding, face the same threat. Pennsylvania State University could potentially lose millions of dollars if it keeps its sanctuary status.

Still, some insist that it is a university’s obligation to protect its undocumented students. Pitzer College has chosen to stick with its label of a sanctuary campus, regardless of potential repercussions.

“Pitzer College’s mission has distinguished itself with its focus on social justice and intercultural understanding,” President Melvin Oliver wrote in a letter to the community, which was provided to The Panther. “It is thus fitting that we join the struggle to support those in our community who may be vulnerable to new threats.”

What does this mean for Chapman?

Chapman hasn’t yet taken a stance on whether it would comply with ICE.

Orange County have voted to join the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s sanctuary state law March 27, according to the Orange County Register. Though Orange City Council did not join the lawsuit, they voted not to uphold sections of California’s sanctuary state bill. Wayne Winthers, Orange city attorney, told The Panther he doesn’t think the decision will change how Orange law enforcement operates.

Regardless, the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) allows all public and private universities to protect undocumented students’ information.

M.P., who asked to be referred to by his initials to protect his family’s identity, is an undeclared freshman from Brazil whose parents are undocumented. He hopes Chapman would side with undocumented students if faced with the decision.

“Coming to Chapman, everything was new for me, because I never came to visit the campus before I applied,” he said. “I got accepted, and I didn’t have time to come and visit because my parents couldn’t come with me. I think Chapman should support those undocumented students because they don’t have anyone who is willing to help, and they are looking for an education and a better life.”

Hayley Nelson contributed to this report.