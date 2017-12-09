Chapman student uses Miss City of Orange title to promote mental health platform

From walking through campus in a sweatshirt and tennis shoes to stepping down the pageant stage in a ballgown and heels, Eileen Kim may not always look the same. But regardless of her appearance, she said one aspect is easily recognizable: the confidence she wears on her back.f

“When people first meet me, they don’t ever expect me to do (pageants). It’s not until they look at my Instagram or somebody else tells them about it (that they know),” Kim said.

Kim, a senior business administration major, was crowned Miss City of Orange 2018 two weeks ago and has attended four events with her title. She’s also started planning with the Orange City Council to further her platform regarding mental health.

Q: Why did you decide to run for Miss City of Orange?

A: There’s a stereotype about what the typical pageant girl looks like, and I have never fit that stereotype. My whole platform is called ‘Let’s Talk: Opening the Discussion and Prevention of Self-Harm,’ and a lot of it was finding the voice to actually speak out about self-harm and for people who are struggling through any kind of adversity that they are facing. I did a TEDx Talk about this and it was all about being a voice in the community for people who feel as if they can’t achieve certain things. I never thought that I was pretty enough or smart enough to do any of this, but once I really got into (pageants) and saw the growth in myself, I realized that I could use my voice for other people so that they could feel the same way.

Q: What do you plan to do with your title?

A: My end goal is to have mental health (awareness) be a required part of health curriculum in the public education system. I’ve met with Sen. Ben Allen before, as Miss Beach Cities, but this year, I’m really trying to emphasize going to schools and being able to work with city council to start the ball rolling on that. And I’m partnered with Mental America.

Q: What did you get from being crowned Miss City of Orange?

A: The Miss America foundation is the largest provider for scholarships for women in the (U.S.). Winning Miss City of Orange meant that I got a $2,500 scholarship toward Chapman. Throughout my time with the Miss America organization – this is actually going to be my third year – I’ve accumulated around $10,000 in scholarships. Beyond that, it’s about being an ambassador for the city and just representing that.

Q: Did Chapman help prepare you in any way as you competed?

A: Chapman has actually supported me financially in the sense that, when you go to state, you can sell ad pages, and that incentivizes contestants because it allows you to choose the contestant order and meet Miss America and the Miss America outstanding teen. I’ve really appreciated their support because they’ve donated not just their time, but their finances to the pages, and they’re doing it again this year. At some point, we want to host some kind of national campaign at Chapman. I have the approval for that but we’re still kind of working it out.

“There’s a stereotype that we’re all really catty, but we’re not. We don’t compete against each other, we compete with each other.”

Q: What is something that you learned coming out of the competition?

A: I learned to be myself, especially because I started competing when I was a freshman in college. I did not know anything about myself. Because I have (struggled with) mental health, a lot of it was overwhelming, and I wanted to figure out who I was. I think the Miss America organization really brought that to me. They emphasize all the time that they’re not looking for a specific girl. When we compete for Miss California, there’s not one girl that they’re looking for, and (Miss California) could be you. I’ve stayed true to what I upheld and people have seen it. (People) who have known me through this entire journey (have seen) that I’ve grown a lot as a person and beyond that, (with) the interviewing skills, public speaking skills, all that.

Q:What did you excel in during the competition?

A: (The Miss City of Orange competition) was probably the hardest interview I’ve ever had. They get political. They asked me about the confederate statues and what we should do with them, if Trump should be impeached about your opinions on life. You have to take a stand. It’s intellectually stimulating. The panel of judges are diverse. That’s one phase of the competition that I like to say that I excel in but people know me for talent. I play the violin, and this past year at Miss California, I won the overall talent winner.

Q: What was your relationship like with the other girls who competed for Miss City of Orange?

A: It’s funny because there’s a stereotype that we’re all really catty, but we’re not. We don’t compete against each other, we compete with each other. For example, I gave my earrings out to another girl during evening gown, or I’ll let other girls borrow anything. It’s a cool environment because it really brings together the girls that are there for the improvement of not just themselves but for the people around them and for the community. You meet a completely different group of girls by doing (pageants). We have a group chat and they call me a potato. If there’s any potato memes, they’ll tag me in it. We went to get tacos the night before competition and that (feeling of closeness) just goes through for the entire competition.

Q: What was your favorite part about the entire experience?

A: Getting to know the other girls. The first time I did it, I never thought that (the girls would) be the thing that drew me back, but they call it a sisterhood and I have to back it. You get to know them and they are the ones who get you to keep competing. After my very first pageant back in 2016, I was first runner-up. I was young, I was 18, all these girls were older than me and I thought they were all cooler than me. There’s never a pang of jealousy because you know that she is going to represent you and be such an amazing person.

Q: Have you noticed any changes in treatment after being crowned Miss City of Orange 2018?

A: Yeah, part of your job is social media posting. So once I started posting about (Miss City of Orange), all my friends knew about it. (My friends) always have to mention that I’m Miss City of Orange or that I’m running for Miss California. It’s kind of funny because they boast about it.

Q: Are you involved with anything else at Chapman?

A: I’m in the Chapman orchestra and I’m also a part of Alpha Kappa Psi, a professional business fraternity.

Q: How do you balance school and being in pageants?

A: It’s a hard life, I’m not going to lie. I’m 20 and graduating this semester, so every semester I’ve taken about 21 credits and (have) done a lot of community service and (have been) a part of a lot of organizations. I’m a workaholic and I like every minute for me to be doing something that’s worthwhile. It’s hard to balance, but it’s one of those things (that), as long as you’re good with time management, and you know how to schedule things around, then it’s very possible. It comes down to prioritization and that means being passionate about the things that you are doing. That means that you don’t get tired (and) you want to keep doing it.

Q: What have you done so far as Miss City of Orange?

A: I was crowned about two weeks ago (and) this past weekend, I went to two Christmas tree lightings, one in Orange Park Acres and the huge one in the (Orange Plaza). I went to the Orange North Rotary Club and we did a turkey drive. I’ve met with sponsors. I live each day trying to accomplish something new as Miss City of Orange because, once you have the title, the year goes by so quickly. You kind of just want to soak every second of it up, and I’ve taken that to heart. It’s been really cool getting to meet city council because they support you and it’s cool being an ambassador and being able to be an advocate for change in certain aspects.