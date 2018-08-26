Chapman’s declassified school survival guide

08/26/2018
by Talia Cuttitta
school

Andy Vargas, junior

“Email your teachers about your books. Rent, rent, rent those
suckers.”

Abby Tan, junior

“Follow the Chapman ‘Free & For Sale’ Facebook page.”

Anna Owenson, sophomore

“Economic Science Institute (ESI) experiments are clutch.”

Cheryl Lee, sophomore

“Student organizations have on-campus food sales or
discounts at places like
restaurants or boba shops.”

Haley Teves, junior

“Clubs are great, but don’t be
disappointed if you miss the first meeting. You can join after the
first one.”

Michelle Separzadeh, sophomore

“Limit Target shopping.
You will spend money on a
bunch of stuff you don’t need.”

Kamil Zieglen, sophomore

“I wish I knew how bad the
cafeteria food is. It’s all cool and decent in the beginning but it low-key rapidly descends.”\

Faith Smith, sophomore

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. It’s important to make sure that you have people you can turn to to help you ensure your
academic success.”

