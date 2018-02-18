It’s easy being green: how students and the university use sustainable practices

College students produce a lot of trash.

A typical college student creates about 640 pounds of solid waste every year, including 320 pounds of paper and 500 disposable cups, according to a Boston College study on sustainability.

Chapman strives to promote a “sustainable future” by incorporating eco-friendly policies, educational programs and community development into its daily operations, according to its Sustainability Policy.

From Feb. 26 – March 2, Chapman is hosting “Try It Week,” when students are encouraged to partake in personal challenges, such as “Motion Monday” or “Waste Free Friday,” when students bring their own reusable mug and silverware to campus. But there are already sustainable efforts in place at Chapman that some believe are underutilized.

Some of these efforts include a bike voucher program – which gives Chapman students and faculty $350 toward a new bike if they give up their parking permits for two years – the Davis Community Garden, 17 water bottle stations throughout campus, a compost bin in Argyros Forum and LED lighting with motion sensors.

“Chapman students are good about carrying around a reusable water bottle, but other commodities – such as (the university’s) light, paper or water conservation efforts – are rarely taken advantage of,” said Jenny Gritton, a junior environmental science and policy major. “Students often just dump anything into any bin without thinking about it, especially if the correct bin is full.”

Some students believe certain programs – such as the bike voucher program and the community garden – are not used enough. Gigi Vujovich, a junior environmental science and policy major, believes that the bike voucher program is “poorly advertised,” since she found out about it by word of mouth.

Mackenzie Crigger, Chapman’s sustainability and energy coordinator, oversees many of Chapman’s sustainability programs. She said that the bike program is “fully utilized,” as more people typically apply for the vouchers than the program can give. One of the biggest challenges of encouraging sustainable lifestyles on a college campus is the student turnover rate, Crigger said.

College students produce 640 pounds of solid waste every year, including 320 pounds of paper and 500 disposable cups.

“We have new students all the time, so we are constantly going back to square one to educate folks about basic things, like recycling and knowing that they can apply for a bike voucher,” Crigger said. “Advertising and marketing for sustainability programs (at Chapman) has gotten better, but we still have a long way to go. For some people, it is an instance of not knowing of the program or (the activity) being perceived as inconvenient.”

Despite existing sustainability practices, some students believe that Chapman could do more to increase its environmental efficacy. Vujovich hopes that specific issues – like the university’s investment in fossil fuels and inefficient landscaping strategies – will be addressed. She believes that xeriscaping, a landscape technique that uses irrigation practices and requires little water, will conserve water resources.

Gritton would like to see a change in student transportation habits, as Chapman is a commuter campus, which promotes a single driver culture.

“No one makes an effort to bike or carpool with their housemates. Everyone spends so much time complaining about finding parking, and I bet that at least half of these students live less than two miles away from campus and could easily bike,” Gritton said.