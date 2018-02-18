Making the best of the world’s worst traffic

Although Monday is often the most dreaded day of the week, for Kristen Fernandez, that day is Friday. After a day of classes, Fernandez has to sit through an hour of standstill traffic just to get home.

“It’s exhausting, and I have to try not to fall asleep,” Fernandez said.

This year, Los Angeles was named the area with the worst traffic congestion for the sixth straight year. In 2017, drivers spent 102 hours in traffic during peak hours, according to INRIX, a company that specializes in transportation analytics. However, students who drive to and from LA for school or work learn to navigate around the effects of traffic congestion.

“I usually try to turn my music up loud and snack (on food) or chew gum. If I’m with my boyfriend, I’ll usually talk with him to stay awake,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez, a junior strategic and corporate communications major and a spring transfer student, commutes from Torrance to Orange every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for class. However, for two of those days, Fernandez drives with her boyfriend, which allows her to use the carpool lane and expedite travel time.

Even in the carpool lane, Fernandez expects to sit in traffic for at least 40 minutes on the drive home from Chapman, and 45-50 minutes when she is alone. On the way to school, Fernandez tries to leave herself an hour and a half to arrive and find parking, she said.

The opportunity for connections and community has reassured Fernandez’s decision to attend Chapman, despite the long drive, she said.

Jade Boren, a senior English major, also makes sacrifices to drive to her dream internship, TooFab.com, a sister site to TMZ, which is located near Marina Del Rey in LA.

“I was terrified to drive (in LA) but I really wanted this internship,” Boren said. “The danger of the longer commute is that it makes you go on your phone more because (cars are) not moving. I’ve been seeing more fender benders because (people) are on (their) phones.”

Boren, a Hawaii native, was not used to the heavy LA traffic. After a traumatizing merging experience driving on the I-5 freeway for the first time with a friend, Boren swore off driving on expressways and decided to take side roads instead.

“I got tired (of doing that), so I threw myself on the 405 (Freeway) one morning and I’ve been doing that for three weeks,” Boren said.

Though everything she heard about LA traffic was mostly true, being in a block of halted cars wasn’t quite what she imagined, she said.

“It’s not so much crazy, it’s just crazy boring. You sit there for 30 minutes and then your soul dies. I had an audio book and that helped. Or I’ll listen to Spotify,” Boren said.

To arrive at her internship on time, Boren wakes up at 4:20 a.m. and is on the road by 5 a.m., she said.

“(Traffic) is a mixture of some people driving like maniacs really fast, and it’s scaring off people who aren’t confident and who go really slow and are braking a lot,” Boren said. “When people start driving weird, it slows everyone down.”

Aleina Radovan, a senior public relations and advertising major, chooses not to spend the extra time in her car. Last semester, her Tuesday commute would add four extra hours to her eight-hour work day, she said.

Due to the difficult commute, among other reasons, Radovan quit her internship. She now works in Irvine, and her travel time is shortened to 30 minutes, she said.

“I wanted to stay with the company (in LA) but the horrible traffic and the pay was two factors that I couldn’t deal with anymore,” Radovan said. “The app that really helped me was the Waze app. It would cut off 15-20 minutes on my drive compared to Apple’s Maps app. It shows you where the accidents and cops are (and) it’s super helpful.”

Radovan would also listen to music and podcasts to keep her occupied while sitting in heavy traffic, she said.

Though traffic influenced Radovan’s decision to leave her internship, it won’t deter her from living in LA after graduation, she said.

“My ideal plan is to move to LA or the outskirts of LA, because I don’t want to be in the city traffic all the time. If I lived in LA, I want to live like 30 minutes away (from my workplace) but definitely not any more than that,” Radovan said.