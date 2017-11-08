One year later, some students still think about 2016 presidential election every day

One year ago, Argyros Forum was filled with more than 100 students for the Election Day Watch Party. When Donald Trump was elected president, students celebrated and lamented his win. The next day, students gathered on campus to protest or support the incoming president. A year later, students reflect on the 2016 presidential election, and some, like Alexa Abadee, think about its results daily.

“The past year has exposed the divisive nature of our country. It’s become an ‘us versus them situation,’” said Abadee, a senior integrated educational studies major and member of Chapman Democrats. “There’s not one day that goes by when I don’t feel sad about what happened.”

Abadee is a Hillary Clinton supporter, and volunteered at several Democratic Party events during the election season, she said. The night of the election, Abadee said she cried when it became more apparent that Trump would be president.

As a white female, Abadee did not think she would be directly affected by Trump’s election, she said. However, she was afraid for other minority groups that Trump’s presidency would negatively impact, she said.

“I know someone that fits into every category that Trump has criticized or attacked,” Abadee said. “I was really scared for them.”

“There’s not one day that goes by when I don’t feel sad about what happened.”

Chris Castillo, a freshman business administration major, was not old enough to vote during the election. He said that his mother voted for Clinton because some of their family members are living undocumented in the U.S., and feared deportation if Trump was elected. Despite Trump’s history of verbal attacks against Mexicans living in the U.S., Castillo tries to understand the president and his supporters, and is looking forward to voting in the next presidential election, he said.

“I didn’t feel resentment toward Trump supporters,” Castillo said. “I try to understand them and their personal ethics and values.”

Stephen Ragsdale, a sophomore news and documentary major and Chapman Republicans ambassador, remembers the diverse reactions at the Election Day Watch Party on campus when Trump won — some celebrating and some crying. However, he believes that contrasting reactions were not caused by Trump, but by long-held political divides.

“A lot of people have painted Trump as a big divider, and there’s some truth to that, but I think Obama was divisive too,” Ragsdale said. “We weren’t a big happy, unified country when Trump took office. The divisions were well in place.”

Jake Ummel, a junior political science major and president of the Chapman Republicans, said that he is not thrilled with Trump’s presidency so far, but that he’s not surprised by any of his actions either.

Ummel voted for the Libertarian candidate, Gary Johnson, since he disagreed with Trump’s rhetoric toward other Republican nominees during the primary election, he said. In retrospect, Ummel said that he regrets his vote, and believes that he should have aligned with the Republican Party.

“Looking back, I didn’t really like Gary Johnson. I voted for him because I felt like I needed to vote for someone. I probably should’ve voted for Trump,” Ummel said. “As much as I disagree with him, it was important for me to have supported the (Republican) nominee in the general election.”

Ragsdale said that he also struggled with his decision to vote for Trump or to not vote at all. However, he decided to vote for Trump since it was his first presidential election that he could vote in as an adult. Ragsdale mostly agrees with Trump’s cultural beliefs – but not his political beliefs – and he appreciates the tone Trump has set as president so far, he said.

“It’s nice to take a break from the politically correct culture from the Obama era,” Ragsdale said. “It’s nice to have a president that seems to love his country.”

Matthew Reminick, a senior peace studies major and president of Chapman Democrats, said that he has less trust in the president, who is “controlling the tone of the dialogue in this country,” but that he is relieved that many of Trump’s attempts to pass controversial laws have failed.

“We should all hope that our president succeeds, because if he succeeds, we all succeed,”

“I still have a lot of trust in our government. The three branches (of government) have shown us that if a policy is unpopular, it won’t get passed,” Reminick said. “I just have a little less trust in who is controlling the launch codes and is in charge of the armed forces.”

After Trump’s win, Abadee believes that voters should have taken Trump’s nomination more seriously, since “it started as a joke.” Ummel agrees that the 2016 presidential election proved that “anyone can become president,” which is not a good thing, he said.

“You don’t have to have the 30 years of experience that Clinton had,” Ummel said. “You can just be a popular person, and become president.”

As president of the Chapman Republicans, Ummel said that the country is “more divided than before” the election, and encourages opposing parties to engage in conversation when they disagree.

“I’m disappointed that some people on campus have reverted to the feeling that if you’re not on their side, you’re wrong. And it’s on both sides,” Ummel said. “Both Democrats and Republicans have crawled into our corners and feel that anyone who disagrees with us is against us, and that’s not American.”

Although Ummel disagrees with Trump “on many levels,” he now considers himself a Trump supporter, and he has become more conservative since the election, he said.

“We should all hope that our president succeeds, because if he succeeds, we all succeed,” Ummel said.

While Reminick promotes open conversation between the Democratic and Republican students on campus, he fears that Democratic Party will become complacent during Trump’s presidency.

“Do your best to be informed about what you can do to encourage policies that you believe in, and do your best to engage with different political groups on campus to gain different perspectives,” Reminick said.