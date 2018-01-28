Orange County unites for second Women’s March

It was 9:30 a.m., and throngs of protesters lined up on Flower Street in downtown Santa Ana on Saturday, Jan. 20. They milled about, donning fluorescent pink “pussyhats” and wielding homemade signs bearing scathing, tongue-in-cheek commentary on issues ranging from the #MeToo movement to the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Chants of “the people, united, will never be divided” pierced through the crisp air as participants of the second Orange County Women’s March advanced steadily onto the deserted Main Street.

“Orange County isn’t exactly known for being an inclusive place, but it’s not your grandmother’s Orange County anymore. It’s changing and it’s already changed,” said junior political science major Alisha Greene, who is an intern for the Women’s March Coalition.

A year after the first wave of women’s marches took place around the world in response to President Donald Trump’s inauguration, organizers for the OC Women’s March hoped this year’s demonstration would emphasize intersectionality and create an atmosphere in which all people felt welcomed, represented and connected to their community, Greene said.

“This year was much more inclusive than last,” said senior film production major and returning demonstrator Kiersten Vannest. “I think I only saw two trans inclusive signs last year, but I saw many this year, and intersectionality was highlighted throughout. This year was also much more calm than last year. I think last year was a sort of catharsis, and the point was to show that women can be, and are, a force that cannot be underestimated.”

Chapman peace studies professor and ‘96 alumna Jennifer Peet said that, although her passion for activism started in college, it wasn’t until recently that she felt Orange County had become a community where an event like the Women’s March would be possible.

“Just even 10, 15 years ago, we had diversity in Orange County, but communities were segregated. People didn’t interact like this with each other. The power structure was completely different,” Peet said.

While about 15,000 people registered for the march online, roughly 24,000 participants – both returning and first-time activists – showed up, Greene said.

“This is my first protest of my life,” said Mission Viejo resident Elizabeth Rickett, 76. “During Vietnam, I was diapering babies, so I believed my government. Now, it’s too important to me. This is my legacy to my children and my grandchildren. I cannot allow what’s happening to our country to continue.”

For others, the march was just another step on a long journey of social advocacy.

“I’m very sad that some of the issues I marched for in the 70s have come back later,” said returning demonstrator Jan Healy. “We thought we were really done, and we’re fighting it all over again.”

For younger activists like herself, Greene hopes the march will serve as a catalyst for future social and political involvement.

“You shouldn’t feel accomplished after this march – you should feel motivated. If you just go out and march, that’s great, but go and march, and then learn what’s happening in your community. Get involved. It’s the next step. And please, please, go out and vote,” Greene said.

Chapman ‘96 alumnus Matthew Walters believes the Women’s March can teach students not only about the power of a group, but about the power of an individual.

“You have a voice. Your voice matters,” Walters said.