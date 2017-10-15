Poor air quality causes students to evacuate

Ashes fell on Chapman’s campus on Monday, Oct. 9. Some landed in students’ eyes, and others sent some students to the health center. Devon Cohen and his friends decided they wouldn’t be victims of the burnt orange sky, so the 12 freshmen loaded in two Jeeps and drove to Newport Beach to escape the smoke.

“Our whole friend group decided ‘Hey, we can’t deal with the air quality here.’ It’s already hard for me to breathe, this definitely doesn’t help,” said Cohen, a freshman business administration major.

But it wasn’t the fear of the Canyon Fire 2 reaching their dorms that caused them to evacuate. It was the poor air quality, Cohen said.

Like Cohen, many students fled to towns to escape the ashes, not the flames. The ash that some students felt like they had been breathing in was not the most dangerous part of wildfire smoke, said Christopher Kim, a Chapman chemistry professor. It’s something you can’t see: 2.5 particulate matter, which is found in most wildfires Kim said.

Wildfires bring two types of particulate matter: 10 and 2.5, said Chapman physics professor Ramesh Singh. Ten particulate matter, measured in micrometers, is black carbon that is more commonly known as soot, said Yun Gon Lee, an atmospheric sciences professor at Chungnam National University in South Korea.

But the 2.5 particulate matter concentration during the fire was relatively low compared to other events, besides wildfires and pollutions, Kim said.

“The air quality here was terrible and even if (classes weren’t canceled), I wasn’t going to come,” said Zoey Shapiro, a sophomore integrated educational studies major. “I have trouble breathing, but I’m more sensitive to change in air quality. I get sick easily, so I was worried.”

Cohen had been previously diagnosed with a minor heart complication and didn’t want to take the risk and stay on campus. But Kim believes that students free of health problems didn’t have to leave Orange because of the air quality alone.

Staying indoors with a high efficiency particulate air filter would have been the most ideal course of action, Kim said. High-efficiency particulate air filters screen toxicants and can be installed in a house.

“I had friends who were leaving and I could’ve gone with them, but my other roommate said, ‘You don’t need to leave,’” said Ethan Kennedy, a freshman computer science major. “So we stayed. I didn’t feel that alarmed.”

As for long-term impact on the air quality at Chapman, Kim and Singh are not worried. Singh said that the wildfire would not damage the air quality in the long run.

Particulate matter from wildfires most likely will not cause many deaths, even if particulate matter levels are high, according to a 2010 study conducted by the International Journal of Wildland Fire about the effects of wildfire smoke exposure.

Instead, the study found that the particulate matter levels contributed to an increase in hospital visits that are related to respiratory or asthma problems.