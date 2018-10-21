Some RAs upset with conditions on medical amnesty policy

Some names have been changed to protect the source’s identity due to underage drinking.

Last year, Kennedy Hammock, a former Resident Advisor (RA), told every freshman student on her floor that she didn’t care if they drank or smoked, she only cared about their safety. She offered to pick them up from a party if they needed a ride after drinking too much, and she spent many nights holding back their hair as they threw up in their dorms.

“I feel that was a better way to do things,” Hammock said. “They were freshmen, and they were finding their limits and I was there to assist them during their time of need. I think it’s bizarre because if (Residence Life) knew that I assisted my residents in this way, I would have been fired. That is not okay.”

All Chapman students have medical amnesty, which means if a student requires medical attention due to “alcohol intoxication, alcohol poisoning, or other drug intoxication,” they can call for help without receiving a formal conduct code violation, according to Colleen Wood, director of student conduct.

Chapman has had a medical amnesty policy for around seven years, Wood said.

“We see spikes at the beginning of the year,” Wood said. “A lot of times, it’s first-year students coming to campus and overindulging. It’s usually alcohol we see it with. And (at) Undie Run, it’s really common. We have students transported (to the hospital) almost every undie run.”

Sam, a freshman student, whose name has been changed to protect their identity, said they have seen the benefits of medical amnesty first hand. They used Chapman’s medical amnesty policy within the first few weeks of their freshman year.

“I didn’t call anyone, because I was already with my friends and they helped me get help,” Sam said. “My friends did get my RA and he called the paramedics for me. I fully trust him and would go to him in times of need.”

Wood said that RAs also receive medical amnesty, but that it’s not related to their terms of employment. They won’t receive a conduct violation, Wood said, but they will likely lose their position as an RA.

Kalee DeHamner, a current RA, does not support this policy. The conduct code does not explicitly mention RAs, but DeHamner said that Dave Sundby, director of Residence Life, has made it clear that losing their jobs is a real possibility.

“Let’s say that an RA or someone they know is sexually assaulted at a party where there is maybe weed or underage drinking happening,” DeHamner said. “This policy would discourage the RA from reporting that sexual assault because they would be afraid of losing their job.”

Hammock said she did not feel she was receiving the same care as a everyone else living in the dorm, even though she paid the same tuition they did. She said she doesn’t think the free housing was worth the stress and discomfort that comes with being an RA.

“I knew that if this were to happen to me, they would care more about the reputation of Residence Life than they would about my personal care,” Hammock said. “Now that I am no longer working for them, I owe everyone nothing but the truth.”