Review | Orange hits the Snooze button

The breakfast and brunch chain, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, served me the OMG! French Toast. Photo by Jessica Afra

You may be familiar with Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, a chain which serves twists on breakfast favorites like an avocado eggs Benedict and cannoli pancakes, has locations in Colorado, Texas, Arizona and California. The restaurant made its way to the Orange Plaza Feb. 6 as one of its newest restaurants.



Just an 11 minute (to be exact) walk or quick drive from Chapman, Snooze is located on Chapman Avenue across from the District Lounge. Catering to early birds, the restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., which offers a window of time to go with friends in between classes (or to go for brunch on the weekends).



At most Snooze locations, waiting for a table on the weekends can be take from 30 minutes to one hour. Luckily, I went on a Thursday, the morning after its grand opening, so I had no wait.



Immediately I felt very welcomed. I was greeted by the host and as he took me to my table, I was greeted by other servers. The decor has a modern diner feel with a trendy touch..



But enough waiting: How’s the food?



Looking through the menu, there’s something for everyone. From their egg Benedicts, hot sandwiches, bacon, pancakes, French toast and much more, there are seemingly endless options – and servers will customize your order. For vegetarians, several items can be substituted to include tofu and veggies.



For those who have a sweet tooth, Snooze offers a pancake flight, meaning you can choose any three pancake flavors off their menu. And their coffee is a must for a good wake-up call. Guests 21 and older can order off of Snooze’s great morning cocktail list, which has mimosas infused with rum and tequila, and a long list of Bloody Mary options.



After much deliberation, I decided to try the OMG! French Toast, which came with four slices of brioche stuffed with creamy mascarpone, topped off with sweet vanilla creme, salted caramel and large fresh strawberries. My first big bite of toast instantly melted in my mouth. The strawberries on top, coated in dried coconut, added a sweet crunch. I washed down every bite down with a sip of orange juice.



From the great service to mouth-watering dishes, Snooze offers a great variety of breakfast food and is a perfect brunch spot for family and friends.

