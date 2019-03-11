Review | What the new LEGO movie taught me about humanity

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” released to theaters February 8 and has a box office value of $136.6 million. IMDb

Have you ever seen a movie that absolutely rocked you? A movie that spoke to exactly who you are or what you’re experiencing at the time you watched it? A movie that peers into your soul and pulls you out of whatever personal hell you’re going through? Well, that was what I felt when I watched “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.” I wept like a child whose parents accidentally broke his LEGO Star Wars Ewok Village.

On the surface, the movie is a sequel to the 2014 star-studded, infinitely silly and all-age pleasing “The LEGO Movie.” The plot of the second movie follows Emmet, voiced by Chris Pratt, who is a happy-go-lucky guy living in a post-apocalyptic LEGO world constructed from the ruins of the immaculately crafted town of Bricksburg from the first movie.

Emmet and his best friend WyldStyle, voiced by Elizabeth Banks, along with Batman, Unikitty, Benny and MetalBeard all try to keep a semblance of civilization in an unforgiving world. They are invaded by an adorable alien DUPLO team, which has taken the most valuable members of their post-apocalyptic community. After WyldStyle is abducted by the aliens, it’s up to Emmet to save her with the help of his new mentor – the handsome and dangerous Rex Dangervest, also voiced by Chris Pratt. Together, they try to save their friends from an unlikely foe, General Sweet Mayhem.

The movie does have its flaws. It drags a bit in the middle when Rex is teaching Emmet how to be a tough guy.

While the twist at the end is deserved (so I won’t spoil it), it takes a while to get to, and I thought the movie was over twice before it actually finished. On the surface, this movie is about a LEGO world, but it’s so much more. The movies are so silly and fun, but they encompass relevant themes and lessons anyone can relate to, especially adult children like myself.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, filmmaking duo and winners of the Animated Feature Academy Award for “Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” have a unique sense of humor, articulate relatable characters and universal themes that touch upon relevant topics through a humorous lens.

In the first LEGO movie, the theme was centered around the idea that you’re special, but so is everyone else. In the second part, there is a theme of coming together even when times are rough.

I watched the second movie at a time in my life where I’ve felt lonely, and I was putting on a bit of a mask to get by. It inspired me to reach out to people. I learned to love and cherish my friends rather than turn internally and rely on myself to figure out my own problems, much like Emmet’s character arc.

I wasn’t really expecting a LEGO movie to teach me that lesson, but it did.