Rollback on birth control will not affect Chapman insurance

Megan Titus started taking birth control when she was 14 years old to regulate then severe menstrual cramps. She took the pill regularly for four years, but when she didn’t receive her pills on time one month in high school, the menstrual pain caused her to nearly faint. After going to the nurse’s office, she went home for the day.

“The pain was a reminder of how much I need to take birth control,” said Titus, a freshman screenwriting major. “It’s a health necessity for me.”

But after the Trump administration rolled back the Affordable Care Act’s birth control mandate on Oct. 6, it could be harder for Chapman students to obtain birth control with insurance coverage. The mandate required most employers to provide birth control coverage without copayment, but now, employers can deny birth control coverage on moral or religious grounds, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those with Chapman student health Insurance will not be affected, since student insurance is not an employer-sponsored policy, said Student Business Services Director Rebecca Schlafer. However, students who are insured through their employers or their parents’ employers could lose their birth control coverage, she said.

Around the same time, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a guidance Oct. 6 that provides broad protections against nondiscrimination laws for religious groups, citing the importance of “religious freedom.”

“This is the opposite of religious freedom,” said Gail Stearns, the dean of the Wallace All Faiths Chapel. “(Employers who deny birth control coverage) are imposing their religious convictions on their employees, and they’re not allowing their employees to exercise their religious freedom.”

Titus is one of about 55 million women in the U.S. who had access to birth control without copayments or deductibles under the Affordable Care Act mandate, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

Now, insurance providers who have religious objections to birth control as a contraceptive could cause this number to decrease and women’s health expenses to rise, according to the National Women’s Law Center survey.

Fifty-eight percent of birth control pill users take it for more than just pregnancy prevention, according to a 2011 study by the Guttmacher Institute, a U.S. sexual health research and policy organization. These purposes include menstrual pain, menstrual regulation, acne, endometriosis – which is when tissue grows outside of the uterus – and other unspecified reasons.

While sophomore political science major Hannah Richardson started taking birth control as a preventative measure before becoming sexually active, she now takes it to regulate her period, she said. Many of her friends use birth control for menstrual pain, like Titus, and have never used it for contraception, Richardson said.

Richardson’s birth control is covered by her parents’ insurance, but if coverage was denied, she would consider canceling her prescription because it’s expensive, she said.

“It’s not fair for these politicians and men, who have never experienced what it’s like to worry about pregnancy, to decide whether I can control my body or not,” Richardson said.

Using birth control as a contraceptive gives women control of their lives, Stearns said, and denying insurance coverage due to religious or moral convictions is wrong.

“This is anti-child and anti-woman across the board,” Stearns said.

She believes that those against all types of birth control are likely also against abortion, which leaves sexually active women without options if they aren’t ready to have children.

“Whether (women) believe in ‘sex only within marriage’ or not, (birth control) gives women the opportunity to raise children when they feel ready to love and care for them,” Stearns said. “It’s very important for women’s freedom.”

The only way for birth control opposers to understand those who use it is to remain open and to “sit down and talk to people” about their needs, Stearns said.

“I think people need to open themselves up to understand the lives of women and why they want birth control,” Stearns said. “You can hold a principle (against birth control), but then there’s also reality and how (birth control) really affects people’s lives.”