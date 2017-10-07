Students take responsibility for sexual health

When Nikki Reifler goes to the doctor for a routine check-up, Reifler requests screenings for sexually transmitted infections. Even though the sophomore creative producing major uses protection, he gets tested as part of his responsibility to his sexual partners and himself, he said. However, not all Chapman students are as proactive about their sexual health.

“Each year at Healthy Panther, I ask the freshmen what they would do if they ‘engaged in unsafe sexual behaviors,’” said Rape Crisis Counselor Dani Smith. “One of the top responses is, ‘Do nothing and hope for the best.’”

Almost 19 percent of Chapman freshmen would not get tested for STIs or HIV after unprotected sexual activities, according to Smith’s Healthy Panther sessions for this semester. However, Reifler understands the importance of sexual health as part of what makes him “healthy and happy in life,” and he said he always speaks openly about it with his partners.

“Whether it’s a date or someone I’m getting to know, I don’t usually feel shy about (asking about their sexual health). You should just own up to it,” Reifler said. “It’s your responsibility to make sure that it’s talked about. It could change your life.”

While Reifler is comfortable talking about his sexual health status with his partners, not all students can easily approach the topic. Smith said that honest communication is important in sexual relationships, no matter how uncomfortable it can be.

“If they are ready to have sex, they need to be ready to talk about sexual health and protection,” Smith said. “They also need to talk about consent. It’s all rolled into the topic of communication.”

Women are often held more responsible to ensure that protection or birth control is readily available, said sophomore television writing and production major Livi Dom. However, she said that it shouldn’t be expected for women to be the only responsible parties in relationships.

“If I think something is going to happen, I always have a condom in my purse,” Dom said. “But I don’t like the idea that it has to be the girl that provides it. It should be a two-way street.”

Fifteen- to 24-year-olds account for half of all new sexually transmitted infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While Dom is always prepared with protection for a potential sexual encounter, people are more prone to contracting STIs or HIV through unsafe sex when alcohol is involved, according to the CDC.

“Alcohol can get in the way of safe sex, and condoms are only effective, according to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), if used correctly from start to finish,” Smith said.

Smith also attributes the number of STIs among college-age students to the “hookup” culture.

“With hookups, people don’t usually ask about sexual health,” Reifler said. “But I think it’s very important. You should have some sort of conversation before you start making out with someone random.”

Sexually active students should get tested for STIs or HIV at least once a year, Director of Student Health Jacqueline Deats said. Deats said that sexual health screenings for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia are available at the Student Health Center, in addition to condoms and other forms of birth control, like the pill, Depo-Provera injection and NuvaRing. She said that students can use Chapman’s Student Health Insurance or their own insurance for treatment. Students must make an appointment to talk about their sexual history prior to being screened for STIs or HIV, Deats said.

“Basically, it’s about ‘Who put what where?’ That is how we dictate what type of testing needs to be done,” Deats said. “It’s based on their exposures.”

Deats encourages students to be proactive about their sexual health—even if there are no obvious symptoms of an STI—to avoid potential long-term effects and increased exposure.

“It’s lifelong health. It’s their opportunity to make sure they don’t have any infections that could jeopardize their fertility,” Deats said. “If left untreated, they will continue to infect other individuals and could cause infertility problems.”

While Dom does not visit the Student Health Center for screenings, she’s gone to Planned Parenthood for routine sexual health check-ups. She said that the negative stigma of visiting a Planned Parenthood branch or other clinic should be eliminated, since it’s just another way to be proactive about sexual health.

“It’s not fully normalized to be aware and be proactive about sexual health,” Dom said. “It’s still in the shadows, and I think it needs to be normalized to get yourself checked.

Reifler agrees that students should not be too “embarrassed” to get tested or to communicate with their partners about their sexual health.

“It’s just better to know your status and have discussions with people to find out if they’re aware of their sexual health, so you don’t have to stress,” Reifler said.