Some students wary of attending events after recent shootings

Once every two months, Mariana Rivera goes to a movie theater to watch the latest action film with her friends. But after looking at a long list of mass shootings in public spaces – including one at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, five years ago – she finds herself unable to enjoy these new releases.

In the wake of the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, when a gunman killed 58 people at a music festival in Las Vegas, according to the Washington Post, Rivera said she is now hesitant to go out in public spaces – even areas that previously brought her joy and comfort.

Rivera isn’t the only student experiencing this type of fear. After the Las Vegas shooting, there has been an increase in student visits to the Chapman counseling center, said Ed Fox, associate director for the Student Psychological Counseling Services. Fox could not provide exact numbers.

“Now that (these shootings) are happening in a country that I live in and, more recently, in a neighboring state, I feel unsafe going to public places. I have second thoughts when going to places where people congregate in a single area and that are more exposed,” said Rivera, a sophomore accounting major.

The Las Vegas shooting brought more than a sense of unease – it also taught Rivera to be more alert.

“It doesn’t withhold me from (attending these events), but it’s definitely a recurring thought,” Rivera said.

Although Rivera was not at the Las Vegas shooting, she still feels connected to the attack and the victims after hearing stories from the people around her, she said.

Like Rivera, many students decided to seek counseling services because they felt emotionally connected to the events of the shooting, despite not having been personally affected, Fox said. The media’s portrayal and coverage of a tragic event can cause harm to students, he said.

“(Students) have this vicarious feeling of having been there, and if they knew people who were there, (with) the combination of endless news stories and being around people who might’ve been impacted, they start to feel symptomatic and on edge,” Fox said.

In many cases, students seek help because they don’t feel safe, he said.

For Cassidy Keola, a sophomore communication studies major, the Las Vegas shooting has been the closest act of violence to take place near her.

Upon hearing about the shooting, Keola said she felt numb.

“I’ve become desensitized by it because it happens so regularly now,” Keola said. “I see the news and the headlines and it doesn’t go through my central route of thinking.”

Rather than fearing an attack, some students, like Keola, view recent shootings as an opportunity to learn what to do during a live shooter situation.

“During the Vegas shooting, (the shooter was) above. So I don’t know if I would duck or if I would run … I wish someone taught you those things,” said junior psychology and strategic and corporate communications major Kyler Hannah.

For Hannah, being near people who were impacted by the shooting made her think about the events repercussions, she said.

“(Shootings) will happen on college campuses and then that will scare me. It makes it more real because it’s more relatable. (The shooting) makes me more fearful, but at the same time I don’t want to live in fear,” Hannah said.

Although Chapman doesn’t offer mandatory lectures about preparing for an attack, Keola said she thinks Chapman reacts well to the aftermath of events, such as the shooting.

“Chapman sends out those emails when something like a shooting happens that includes numbers and resources,” she said.

For anyone, including those who have been directly affected and those who have not, Fox recommends tuning out coverage of the event so that students don’t have to process much information.

“Sometimes there’s too much overstimulation,” Fox said. “When you see an event like this, which is so outside the range of what a person would have to experience, it’s something that draws you in and it affects your emotional state,” she said.

Specifically for students who have experienced trauma, or are experiencing post-traumatic stress, it’s important to incorporate structure in daily routines and process the event in a safe time and place so they don’t repress anything, he said.

“Try to separate in your life what’s happened before with what’s happening currently, or what might happen in the future. Treatment for post-traumatic stress is not to eliminate anxiety but to put it back into perspective and hopefully get people back to a more normal way of functioning and not avoiding,” Fox said.