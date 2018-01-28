Turning the ‘Tide’ on pod challenge

Young children have been known to consume laundry detergents unaware of their dangers, but only recently has a new trend influenced teenagers to willingly ingest the substance in concentrated pod form. During the first three weeks of this year, 86 intentional Tide Pod consumption cases among 13- to 19-year-olds were reported to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

The trend, popularized on Twitter, characterizes Tide Pods as a “forbidden fruit” and has caused teenagers to bite into the colorful pods of detergent. What is now being labeled as the Tide Pod challenge has onlookers questioning why anyone would willingly harm themselves for what appears to be an unrewarding task.

“The Tide Pod trend is stupid. I get that (the pods’ colorful gels) look aesthetically pleasing, but you’re giving a bad reputation to us millennials,” said sophomore television writing and production major Courtney Connolly.

While Jacqueline Deats, director of student health at Chapman, is not aware of any Chapman students who have attempted the challenge, social media personalities are the tastemakers and core of this Tide Pod trend. Due to the candy-esque appearance of the pods, many memes have arisen about eating them. These jokes started several years ago with comedic content creators such as The Onion in 2015, and have remained in the spotlight from creators like College Humor in 2017.

“This idea of doing something crazy or dangerous to impress our peers is nothing new. However, now its presence is exacerbated by social media platforms,” said Jessica Fuller, a clinical counselor for Mt. San Antonio College.

While these jokes likely had innocent intent, influencers could send a dangerous message to teens who want to fit in. Last year, 53 cases of intentional detergent consumption among 13- to 19-year-olds were reported to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

“Anyone with a social presence has a responsibility to their audience,” Fuller said.

Fuller believes that teenagers who attempt and record the Tide Pod challenge seek approval from and popularity among with peers. It is shocking to her, however, that going viral would be worth risking their lives.

However, when adolescents receive frequent and positive feedback on their profiles, they feel more confident, reports the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology. This is why many challenges, like the cinnamon challenge – in which people attempted to swallow a spoonful of cinnamon powder – have gained popularity in the past. People will risk their lives to feel validated.

Exposure to Tide Pods results in more adverse effects than traditional liquid detergent, according to a 2013 Texas Department of State Health Services study.

“(Victims should expect to feel) excessive vomiting, lethargy and gasping or, in severe cases, victims have stopped breathing and have required ventilation support,” said Deats.

Though the consequences of eating Tide Pods are serious, commentators on the trend’s videos and memes cast doubts that those participating are aware of the exact risks.

“The Tide Pod fad is just a manifestation of perceived invincibility, which is especially common amongst young people,” Fuller said. “People will eat the pods, convinced it won’t be bad for them. It may turn out bad for others, but it will be OK.”

Ice T (@FinalLevel) & Tide release a PSA to warn teens about the Tide Pod Challenge. pic.twitter.com/QdvoMX0XDL — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 25, 2018

YouTube has begun to remove flagged videos that are associated with the Tide Pod challenge, and other celebrities are speaking out against it on Twitter – the very platform that brought it to life. A video trending on Twitter and Instagram made by Ice-T and TV show Fallon Tonight demonstrates a twist on the original joke, as it insists that eating Tide Pods is not a tempting idea, but a stupid one. Though this appears to be a comedic way to turn the tide on this dangerous trend, some believe the solution is to stop feeding it altogether.

“The best way to get people to stop eating Tide Pods is just to stop giving it attention,” said freshman film production major and YouTube content creator Jack Ruhl.