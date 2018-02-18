UPB drag show won’t go on, but performers will

Nikki Reifler was bored with the monotony of his daily life when he stumbled upon an art form that would add a new flair to his world. Reifler adopted the name Palimpsest Poxy, and his drag persona was born.

Student by day, aspiring performer by night, Reifler has created a brand for himself in the world of drag. But it’s not always easy to accommodate the demands of both lifestyles.

“I am always planning to (legitimately) perform, but being a film student at the same time does not allow much time to get out. I have so many numbers and stunts prepared, but for now, I’m a digital entity in films and photo shoots,” said Reifler, a sophomore creative producing major.

For Chapman queens and supporters, a campus drag show is an opportunity to immerse themselves in that world. This is why, in 2012, the University Program Board put on an annual drag show that showcased drag kings and queens based out of Los Angeles to educate students about drag culture. The show was held in Argyros Forum for five years, but it was canceled in 2017.

“The chair and exec board at the time (2017) decided not to do the event, because the 2016 drag show was not as successful as it had been in previous years,” said Maddy Wilson, University Program Board vice chair.

When the show was canceled, the University Program Board held a meeting for students to voice their feelings about it.

“UPB not doing the drag show upsets me,” Reifler said. “Apparently, it was not done in an appreciative way and more of a mockery, so maybe it’s for the best.”

Older students, like junior public relations and advertising major Max Chang, are disappointed that the tradition was given up on instead of improved.

“It was my favorite show that UPB hosts of the year,” Chang said. “Drag is important to me because it has created a network of friends that are validating and supportive of each other through their mutual love of the show.”

However, the University Program Board plans to work with some student organizations to collaborate on a drag show this semester in the Cross-Cultural Center to kick off Chapman’s Queer Pride month in April. The host of the event will be finalized by spring break, Wilson said.