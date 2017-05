April 24-27

Two bicycles were stolen by unknown subjects. One was stolen from a rack near North Morlan Hall and one from a rack near the Leatherby Libraries.

April 30

A person stole headphones from Henley Hall. The headphones were recovered.

May 3

An unknown subject struck a person’s parked vehicle, leaving it damaged. The subject then fled the area.

An unknown subject stole a bicycle seat near Sandhu Residence Center.

Compiled by Kate Hoover from Public Safety’s daily crime log