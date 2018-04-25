Throwing it back to last year’s skit

Every year, Greek chapters spend weeks of late-night rehearsals to prepare for Skit.

Here are all of the performances from last year to get you ready for this weekend.

Skit is Friday and Saturday. To purchase tickets for the matinee, which is open to non-Greek-affiliated students, click here.

Sororities

Alpha Gamma Delta

“Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse of Alpha Gam”

Alpha Phi

“Hercules”

Delta Gamma

“Holes”

Delta Delta Delta

“The Bachelorette”

Kappa Alpha Theta

“Red Riding Hood”

Kappa Kappa Gamma

“Cirque Du Kappa”

Pi Beta Phi

“Grease”

Fraternities

Alpha Epsilon Pi

“Anchorman”

Beta Theta Pi

“Chronicles of a Beta Skit”

Delta Tau Delta

“Stranger Things”

Phi Gamma Delta

“Get Shreked”

Phi Kappa Tau

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Pi Kappa Alpha

“Frat Wars”

The video for the Gamma Phi Beta sorority’s performance of “Jaws” was unavailable.