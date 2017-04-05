1 student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

The university was notified April 2 that a Chapman student has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, Associate Dean of Students DeAnn Yocum Gaffney wrote in an April 5 health advisory email.

Meningitis B, which is the strain that the student was diagnosed with, is not typically covered by the meningitis vaccine that students may have received before entering college, Yocum Gaffney wrote.

The university is working with the Orange County Health Agency, Yocum Gaffney wrote, and the Student Health Center will be offering doses of ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic that is used to treat infections caused by bacteria.

Student Health Services will be available in the Student Union April 6 from 1 to 6 p.m., which was originally a time allotted for students, staff and faculty to receive a free mumps, measles and rubella booster, after nine students were diagnosed with the mumps this year.

The student has been released from the hospital and is no longer contagious, the email said. The university directly contacted students who had been in close proximity to the student in the past 10 days, such as roommates, classmates and “and those who accompanied this student on an extended trip during spring break.”

“These students have been offered a dose of ciprofloxacin as a preventive measure in case they may have been exposed,” Yocum Gaffney wrote.

The Orange County Health Agency said that the risk to the student population is fairly low, the email said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been about 4,100 cases of meningitis and about 500 deaths associated with bacterial meningitis from 2003 to 2007.

According to the CDC, symptoms of meningitis include the sudden onset of a fever, headache and a stiff neck. Symptoms of bacterial meningitis typically appear within three to seven days of exposure.

According to the National Meningitis Association, five college campuses between 2013 and 2016 had outbreaks of Meningitis B.

From January to June 2015, seven students were diagnosed with bacterial meningitis at the University of Oregon. One student died. At Princeton University, there were nine cases of bacterial meningitis from March 2013 to March 2014. A Drexel University student who came in contact with Princeton students died.

In late 2013, four students were diagnosed with bacterial meningitis at the University of California, Santa Barbara. All students survived, but one student had both feet amputated.

The email recommends anyone who thinks they are experiencing symptoms of bacterial meningitis to go to an emergency room for treatment, as doctor’s offices and urgent care facilities are usually not equipped to diagnose the infection.