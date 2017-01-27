100 attend candlelight vigil after student death

More than 100 Chapman students and members of sorority Delta Delta Delta gathered for a candlelight vigil in the Attallah Piazza Jan. 18 to celebrate the life of sophomore Madison Defler. Defler died Jan. 14 after a year-long battle with cancer.

“Last night our chapter lost a bright light in our sisterhood,” the sorority wrote in a statement on its Facebook page. “Madison could always be seen wearing a beautiful smile and was so incredibly strong. She made each of us so lucky to be her sister. She will be forever missed but we know she will be looking out for us, forever in our hearts. With endless delta love, Rest In Peace, Madison.”

Some of Defler’s friends and sorority sisters spoke at the candlelight vigil and shared their memories with her.

At the vigil, students had the opportunity to bring pictures they had taken with Defler and write notes to share in a scrapbook for her family. Hanna Skane, a sophomore health sciences major who was close friends with Defler, brought the scrapbook to Defler’s family in her hometown of Portland, Oregon.

“I brought it (to Oregon) when I went to the service this past weekend and gave it to her parents. They were really happy to see it,” Skane said. “As hard as it is, I think it meant a lot to them to see how many people cared. Even in the service, her uncle was speaking, and he mentioned how so many people showed up to the vigil because they got pictures sent to them, and it meant a lot to them to see that so many people cared.”

Skane met Defler at their first sorority chapter meeting last fall after bonding over their common love for figure skating. Skane stayed in touch with her throughout her treatment, traveling to Oregon to visit her twice.

“She was just a normal, fun kid to hang out with, and she was honestly still so positive and strong to the very end,” Skane said. “She still thought she was going to be back here at Chapman, that was her No. 1 thing. She loved this school so much. It was her dream to come back here, and she fought until the very end and never once gave up. She was never really sad or wanted anyone’s pity. She was mad and determined. That was very inspiring for me.”