3 students attend forum about open discussion on campus

Three students attended an open forum held by Dean of Students Jerry Price in the Cross-Cultural Center March 28 that examined the importance of open discussion on campus.

The forum was the first of the newly-established monthly sessions that the Cross-Cultural Center plans to host to promote free speech on campus. Price hopes the monthly open forums will provide a space for students to openly discuss their reactions to campus, national and international controversy.

“We understand some of it will be uncomfortable,” Price said. “But we are an educational institution and we’re trying to figure out a way that’s most productive, educational and as inclusive as possible, all while knowing it’s not always going to feel that way.”

Citing recent events at Middlebury College and the University of California, Berkeley that involved student protests against conservative guest speakers, Price discussed the issue of deciding what speakers to invite to campus. He asked attendees how they thought Chapman students might react if a controversial figure were to speak on campus.

“If the university were to invite someone divisive, I would go to the event and try to be as objective and logical as possible,” Ian Nel, a senior psychology major who attended the event told The Panther. “I think it’s important to constantly engage in dialectic and challenge our ideas in order to refine our arguments.”

Mitchell Rosenberg, student government speaker of senate and president-elect who attended the forum, recalled when two men held signs on campus in September saying that “sexual sin, greed, Islam and homosexuality leads to hell.”

“Some people got upset, and with good reason, but most people were just trying to have a conversation about why they believe this, why they think we should believe this and why they’re devoting their time to it,” Rosenberg said.

While some universities have gone as far as to ban certain public figures – like at DePaul University last August – from speaking on campus, Price said it was unlikely that Chapman would interfere with attempts to bring any guest speaker.

“I’m hard pressed to think of a circumstance where we would tell a group they can’t invite a certain person,” Price said. “Some campuses do that, and not to say there isn’t a valid argument for considering that, but we feel like the best argument says we’re going to let anyone come.”

However, Price said there are some viewpoints that would not be welcome on campus.

“I do think there are exceptions,” Price said. “For example, a neo-Nazi group or a member of the Klu Klux Klan. These groups promote violence. If it’s just an offensive idea, ideas are what campuses are about, but if that idea is promoting a violent action, then we would say no.”

Past open forums have varied in attendance size – some attracting large crowds of students and faculty, and others drawing little to no turnout.

Last fall, Price hosted a Forum for Free Expression and Inclusion with the intention of discussing where to draw the line between harassment and free speech. While about 25 students attended the first forum in September, no students showed up to the second part in October.

“We get more students in the forums when something specific happens that they want to collectively talk about,” Price said. “People tend to get engaged when there is a catalyst, but even if there isn’t one, that’s OK. The aim is to get more students interested in discussion, and now that we have the Cross-Cultural Center it may become more logical to do so.”

Leti Romo, the assistant director of the Cross-Cultural Center and chair of the Cross-Cultural Initiative, also hopes the space will eventually be used to its full potential.

“Once we jump the hurdle of defining what this space can be for everyone, we’ll be able to attract more people,” Romo said. “I think a lot of people don’t know what this space can mean for them. They think it’s a place for a certain type of student who has had this type of experience to participate instead of seeing it as a place to grow and to learn.”

The next forum will be held May 2 in the Cross-Cultural Center.