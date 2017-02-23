4 law school students reported to have the mumps

Four cases of the mumps have been identified in Fowler School of Law students after they attended a back-to-school event in Newport Beach Jan. 27, according to an email sent out by Associate Dean of Students DeAnn Yocum Gaffney Feb. 23.

Gaffney wrote in the email that the Student Health Center is coordinating with Orange County Public Health regarding the reports. The risk of contracting mumps from attending the event is low, especially if students have had the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR), Gaffney wrote.

As of 2015, Chapman students were required to have vaccinations against measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus and tuberculosis, but could decline vaccinations by submitting a waiver, Director of Student Health Jacqueline Deats told The Panther.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 495 cases of mumps were reported in the U.S. from Jan. 1 to Jan. 28.

Symptoms of the mumps begin two to four weeks after exposure, the email said. The mumps is highly contagious and can spread through mucus or droplets from the nose or throat of an infected person, according to an Orange County Public Health document. There is no specific treatment for the mumps, the document said.

If students should choose to seek medical care for the mumps, Gaffney wrote, they should bring a copy of the email and ask their health care provider to contact Orange County Public Health so they can be tested for the disease.

“Getting vaccinated now will not prevent illness from exposure at the Jan. 27 event, but should prevent getting mumps after future exposures,” Gaffney wrote. “All college students who have had fewer than two MMR doses should receive catch-up vaccination.”

The California Department for Public Health issued a health advisory in March after five University of San Diego students were diagnosed with the mumps.

“Mumps can spread quickly on college campuses, even when most students have had two doses of MMR vaccine,” the advisory said.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, children should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine – one when they are 12 to 15 months old, and another at 4 to 6 years old. Adults older than 19 should already have received two doses, but can still receive vaccination if necessary.

This is a developing story. Follow The Panther as we continue reporting.