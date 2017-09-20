4 senators elected to student organization, underclassman seats

Four new senators were elected to student government Sept. 20, filling three student organization senate seats and one underclassmen senate seat.

About 17 percent of the student body – 1,156 students – voted in this election, said Director of Elections Elliot Gardner. This marks a five percent increase in voter turnout from the last election.

Of the 22 total candidates, 14 students ran for the three student organization senate seats, which went to Tyler Brooks, Maytal Sarafian and Erin Mason.

Brooks, a freshman business administration major, earned 21 percent of the vote, while Sarafian and Mason received 11 and 10 percent respectively.

“I feel so excited. I feel ready to serve the student body,” Mason said. “My plan is to be the voice for the student organizations and show them that they made the right choice.”

Mason told The Panther Sept. 18 that two of her goals are to bring an ice machine to the dorms and “bring more attention” to sports events.

Eight students ran for the underclassmen senate seat. Saba Amid, a freshman political science major, won with 25 percent of the vote.

“Winning always comes as a surprise. I don’t think winning is ever expected,” Amid said. “Now that I have a senate seat, I really look forward to implementing changes like the water filling stations, getting input from students and increasing transparency.”