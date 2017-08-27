Art project highlights controversial campus sculptures

The bust sculptures on Chapman’s campus may become a topic for discussion again, after Hannah Spellman, a ‘15 alumna, posted on Facebook Aug. 8 asking for help with an art project.

The art project, Spellman wrote in the post, would display the “most offensive, objectively incorrect and/or hypocritical things said by the people represented in bust form throughout campus,” in the form of quotes posted on the front of the busts within the next few weeks.

THE CONTROVERSY

This is not the first time the busts, which are sculptures on campus that depict famous historical figures, have sparked controversy. In 2015, a student activist group, The Student Review, started a conversation about the messages that the busts may represent.

The group hung caution tape and signs on some busts stating that they were “under student review.”

Spellman said the actions of the group in 2015 inspired her art project, as well as current events surrounding historically confederate American monuments.

“It’s hard to watch what’s happening in the news and to see these racist figureheads be represented as national monuments,” Spellman told The Panther. “It makes me think these people represented on our campus can actually go against a lot of the values I think Chapman wants to uphold. I think it’s ridiculous that anyone with enough money can choose a bust.”

During The Student Review’s protest against the busts, President Emeritus Jim Doti told the Panther in 2015 that the busts do not necessarily represent the university, its values or beliefs.

Spellman’s project shouldn’t cause problems with the administration, said Dean of Students Jerry Price. Following The Student Review’s protest against the busts, Price released a statement on the Student Life blog.

“Just to be clear: students are allowed to post messages on these busts for a few days,” Price wrote in the statement. “So, even if you disagree with the message, please do not remove them. My office will do so at the appropriate time.”

Price told The Panther he thinks it is important to cultivate students’ individual opinions instead of silence them.

“As long as they don’t damage university property, it is acceptable to post things like these around campus,” he said. “But in due time, they will be taken down, especially after the posts have already given their message.”

THE PROJECT

Spellman said that she hopes to shed light on “famous people’s lesser-known personal convictions,” in her art piece by directly quoting controversial statements made by the figures represented on the busts. She plans to put these quotes on the busts so people can see what they’ve said.

“I think it’s really interesting that we’ve got all of these busts on campus and we walk by them every day, and we see them, but we don’t really think about them or the message that comes across by celebrating these specific people,” Spellman said. She said that she has an issue with the busts representing Ronald Reagan, Ayn Rand and Margaret Thatcher, but is specifically concerned with Reagan.

“I take a lot of issue with celebrating him, just because of his reaction to the AIDS crisis,”

Spellman said. “People also talk about how he, funnily enough, didn’t support the rights of students to protest on campus. And I think it’s pretty hypocritical to be a school that celebrates our LGBTQIA+ clubs, but we also have a bust of someone who didn’t do anything about a public health crisis that only affected LGBTQIA+ people.”

Spellman disagrees with Thatcher as well, due to her perceived mistreatment of the poor and condemnation of those reliant on government aid, and mentioned she disliked Rand for similar reasons.

She also said that she wants to widen her project to examine other political ideologies.

“I’m particularly interested in some of the controversial beliefs of the more liberal figures,” Spellman wrote in her Facebook post.

THE GOAL

In a perfect world, Spellman said, the bust of Reagan would get taken down, and perhaps replaced with a bust depicting someone selected by the student body.

She does not believe this is likely to happen, though, due to the administration’s response to past efforts and because the donations and the busts have already been made and installed.

Spellman said her intention for this project isn’t to polarize political parties.

“I don’t want people to react by simply writing me off because they don’t agree with my opinions,” she said. “I’m more interested in starting a discussion and sharing information, so the project has a lot to do with that.”

Spellman thinks the reaction from students and faculty will be mixed.

Sophomore digital arts major Mika Henrickson said that she finds the upcoming art project interesting, and doesn’t see it as something that will cause controversy or anger among people on campus.

“This project isn’t just writing off people that we’ve represented on campus,” she said. “If it works out the way (Spellman) planned it, (it’s) just a way to spread facts around and display truth. There really isn’t any bias at all in it, if the people actually said those things.”

THE ENDOWMENT

Doti said that a bust can be brought to campus in two ways. First, a chair can be endowed for $2 million, and the person represented on the bust is selected by whoever endowed the chair. This selection is then presented for approval to the Academic Committee of the Board of Trustees.

Or, for $1 million, Chapman students or employees can endow a professorship. This also allows the donor to select who is represented by the bust.

Junior political science major Lindsey Narkchareon said that she respects the idea of the project, but wonders what will really come out of it.

“I think it’s pretty clear that a lot of money has been paid, and the pre-existing busts can’t be taken away,” Narkchareon said. “If anything, the process of how busts get added to campus will change in the future. But I don’t really see Chapman saying ‘no’ to that large of a donation.”