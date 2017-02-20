Artist creates photosphere on Memorial Lawn of surrounding buildings

Students gathered in Memorial Lawn last week to observe a large painted ball that featured photographs of the surrounding buildings, including Memorial Hall and Reeves Hall.

The project was created by artist Matt Wright through funding from Chapman’s Creative and Cultural Industries Residency Program, which features temporary public art projects.

Wright worked with fellow artist Janire Nájera, whose project “Moving Forward, Looking Back” is display in Argyros Forum, to create the piece.

Due to the weather forecast predicting a rainy, windy weekend, Wright temporarily took down the photosphere.

“I could put it up, but I don’t want to risk damaging it,” Wright said. “It will handle rain pretty easily, but in a selfish way it’s difficult to have 20 cameras out there documenting it when they’re getting rained on. In that regard, I’m hoping the forecast looks OK for Monday, and I’ll try to get it back up Monday.”

The Panther sat down with Wright to discuss the project.

Why choose 360 degree photos that you can walk around opposed to something that goes around the viewer?

I’ve always been, as a photographer, someone that likes playing with different techniques and trying to push the boundaries with what the medium offers. I like the way that photography can enable us to capture different views of reality than our eyes enable us to. It should be up to the viewer to decide what they’re looking at.

Why did you choose Memorial Lawn for the piece?

There are a lot of different things that affect the effectiveness of the spheres. I wanted to leave something for Wilkinson that could be utilized in a beneficial way. I like the idea that the department may be able to reinstall the sphere when I’m not here, but it can also serve a really good purpose if they are going to a trade show or an event to promote Chapman University off campus. They can put the sphere up and it gives people a chance to engage in the space that is Chapman without actually going to the space. We also wanted somewhere that people could see from the street, so people passing in their cars would stop and look. It was a combination of many things, and it just made the most sense out of all the places.

When did the photospheres move from galleries to site-specific projects?

The magic really happened to us when we were exhibiting in 2006 in galleries, and we decided to display a photosphere of the Millennium Bridge in London at the Tate Modern. We happened to be walking across the bridge outside the Tate Modern with the artwork in our hand, and we passed the point where we took the picture, and we were like, ‘Oh we should take a picture of it because it’s where we originally shot it.” And we held it up and took a picture, and the two worlds collided.