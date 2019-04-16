As Notre Dame burns, students abroad feel effects

The Notre Dame Cathedral went up in flames April 15, its signature spiral collapsing. Katarina Trifunovic, a junior communication studies major, visited the historic structure just hours before it began to burn. Photo courtesy of Katarina Trifunovic

When junior communication studies major Katarina Trifunovic took a selfie in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral with her cousin at around 1 p.m. this afternoon, she didn’t think that she would be watching the historic structure burn just hours later.



Trifunovic, who is studying abroad in London for the spring semester, took the train to Paris the morning of April 15. She then watched in shock with tourists and Parisians as the gothic building was engulfed in flames, its signature spire collapsing.



“I was taking a video on my phone and turned my back to the cathedral quickly. I turned back around and the spire had collapsed,” Trifunovic said in a phone interview April 15. “You don’t think twice that something that like would fall.”



The cause of the fire is unknown, but the building has been under construction since September 2017 to repair its limestone and damage from age. The construction was estimated to cost up to 150 million euros, or about $180 million, according to The New York Times.



The fire broke out at around around 6:30 p.m. Notre Dame’s two towers, which are visible throughout the city, were saved but about two-thirds of the roof was destroyed, according to The New York Times.



“Usually when there is news (like this), there’s an article about it. But when you’re there witnessing it, it’s something else,” Trifunovic said.



About 500 firefighters battled the flames, with one sustaining serious injuries. Last week, 16 statues of apostles and evangelists were removed from the structure so the cathedral’s spire could be renovated. The spire collapsed due to fire damage, while many in the crowd gasped and cried, according to The New York Times.



Notre Dame was built during the 12th and 13th centuries and is known as a religious and cultural icon of France. It is visited by about 30,000 people per day, averaging atat 13 million per year. Its unique location on a small island called Ile de la Cite on the Seine River caused firefighters struggle in putting out the flames.



The fire drew thousands of people who watched the catastrophe unfold. Trifunovic, who is staying in a hotel about five minutes from Notre Dame, got closer to the cathedral as the fire progressed.



“It was the biggest crowd,” she said. “Parisians around us were distraught. People who clearly were not French or Parisians left (the crowd) around 10 p.m., but the Parisians stayed,” Trifunovic said, calling the fire an “emotional disruption” for those who watched Notre Dame burn.



Trifunovic said that two young people in the crowd, about 13 and 15 years old, played violins while the crowd sang.



“People were crying,” she said, noting that people were still watching the fire unfold at 1 a.m.

This is a developing story. Follow The Panther as we continue reporting.