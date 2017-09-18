Author speaks about her fight against Holocaust deniers

Author and historian Deborah Lipstadt returned to Chapman for the first time in 16 years to give a lecture Sept. 14 following a screening of the film “Denial.”

Standing a little more than 5 feet tall, with a shock of red hair and a striped blazer, the Holocaust historian was an unconventionally commanding presence. After joking with the audience for several minutes, she grew quiet, adjusted her round blue-framed glasses, and scanned the crowd.

“For (Holocaust) deniers to be right, who would have to be wrong?” Lipstadt said at the lecture. “The survivors, the bystanders, they would all have to be wrong. Above all, who would have to be wrong? The perpetrators. Either they were all in on the hoax, or they were all duped.”

As part of the Barry and Phyllis Rodgers Center for Holocaust Education’s lecture series, the screening of “Denial” and Lipstadt’s accompanying appearance are part of a program designed to educate students on the history of social injustice.

In 2000, holocaust-denier David Irving sued Lipstadt for libel after she claimed in her book “Denying the Holocaust” that Irving was a bigot and falsifier of history.

The film “Denial” chronicles the story of Lipstadt and her “dream team” of historians and lawyers as they navigate the British legal system to prove their innocence and dispel Irving’s claim that the Holocaust never happened.

“You can have your own opinions. You can’t have your own facts. We have facts, we have opinions, and we have lies,” Lipstadt said in her lecture.

This year marks the 17th anniversary of Lipstadt’s legal victory against Irving, but still she insists the fight for truth is not over.

“Facts have become debatable. If (the Holocaust) is debatable, then anything is debatable,” Lipstadt said.

Marilyn Harran, the founder of the Center for Holocaust Education, sees “Denial” as a timely example of the importance of seeking truth in a world where the lines between fact and fiction are often blurred.

“Last spring, when we asked Dr. Lipstadt to come to campus, I didn’t know, of course, that issues of facts versus so-called ‘alternative facts’ would be the major issue it has become,” Harran said. “Recent events, including those that occurred in Charlottesville, have made her courageous defense of fact versus lies even more important to learn about.”

For students, Lipstadt’s story served as a reminder that standing up for the truth is necessary, even when it’s not easy.

“It’s important now with the rise of alt-right groups. Those types of people are advocating for the version of the truth that makes them feel better. To have this strong, powerful woman share her story about how she stood up to them sets a good example for the rest of us,” said Claire Norman, a sophomore political science and peace studies double major.

Even for students with extensive knowledge of the Holocaust, Lipstadt’s story shed a new light on their understanding.

“I went to a Hebrew school every day since second grade and have learned about the Holocaust, but not everyone has had that experience,” said sophomore public relations and advertising major Sabrina Dworkin. “It brings awareness to the fact that there are Holocaust deniers – something I personally had not been aware about until a few years ago.”

Joyce Greenspan, a community liaison for the Holocaust center, said she first encountered a Holocaust denier in Germany.

“(On a trip to Nuremberg), one of the men approached me to let me know this was the place where ‘the greatest leader who ever lived spoke.’” My response was ‘Hitler? He murdered my people, and he shouted ‘The Holocaust was the greatest hoax ever perpetrated,” Greenspan said. “We think this lie is no longer believed or is not a threat. However, I, firsthand, experienced a great hate that is still with us.”