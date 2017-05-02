Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Jim Mazzo on trial for insider trading charges

Jim Mazzo, a Chapman Board of Trustees vice chairman, is on trial for 13 counts of insider trading charges. Closing arguments began May 2, and the jury is expected to reach a verdict within the next few days.

University President Emeritus Jim Doti testified in Mazzo’s defense April 21. He said that he was not sure that Mazzo would be removed from the Chapman Board of Trustees if he is convicted, according to documents provided to The Panther by the Los Angeles Daily Journal. However, Doti told The Panther May 2 that he does not want to comment on the possibility of Mazzo’s conviction because he does not believe it will happen.

“There is one more thing I know that I am certain of: Jim Mazzo is not guilty of insider trading,” Doti wrote in an email to The Panther. “That is something he would never do.”

Insider trading is the illegal use of information that is available only to insiders in a company, shared with outside investors in order to make a profit in financial trading.

Mazzo is accused of providing nonpublic information in late 2008 to former baseball player Doug DeCinces, who is also on trial for insider trading. DeCinces, who owns Irvine-based real estate company DeCinces Properties, is one of the developers for Killefer Square, a proposed private complex designed to house Chapman students.

Doti wrote that he has known Mazzo for 15 years. Mazzo and his wife have donated about $1 million to Chapman, according to the documents.

Mazzo was indicted by the FBI for the insider trading charges in 2014, but the case was brought to federal court, and the trial is now in its seventh week.

Mazzo was the CEO of Advanced Medical Optics Inc., a Santa Ana-based vision care company, from 2002 to 2009, according to an FBI press release from 2014. He is accused of providing information to DeCinces, a close friend at the time, about the rising stock prices of his company before an acquisition by a larger medical company. As a result of the acquisition, the value of the company’s stock rose from $8 to $22, according to the press release.

In the span of about two and a half months, DeCinces bought 90,700 shares of Mazzo’s company, and ultimately made more than $1.3 million by reselling these shares, Jennifer Waier, assistant U.S. attorney, said during the prosecution’s closing argument May 2.

The time of DeCinces’ purchases came during the middle of the Great Recession, and the company’s stock had fallen from $20 to $5 as a result, Waier said.

“DeCinces knew tomorrow’s news today,” Waier said during her closing argument. “It was during a bad time in the market when everyone else was trying to get out.”

Doti said during his testimony April 21 that he himself bought stock in Advanced Medical Optics Inc. in 2003 or 2004, and that he never heard Mazzo discuss confidential information about the company, according to the documents.

University President Daniele Struppa said that Mazzo is a “wonderful trustee.”

“(Mazzo) has always maintained the highest ethical standards in his dealings with the university,” Struppa said. “He is a generous man, a wonderful father and husband, and a very involved member of our board.”

Mazzo has been a member of Chapman’s Board of Trustees since 2006, according to chapman.edu. In November 2008, Mazzo and his wife received the Outstanding Corporate Citizen Award at Chapman’s annual American Celebration for their philanthropic donations.

The defense’s closing arguments will resume May 3 at 9 a.m.