Broadcast journalism professor takes editor-in-chief position

Taking a risk and changing careers after 19 years of working for Chapman, Pete Weitzner, the director of broadcast journalism at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, plans to leave his position after this semester to become editor-in-chief of the Orange County Business Journal.

“It’s a short life, and I was up for the big challenge of a new job at the age of 55,” said Weitzner, who will still teach one class next semester. “But I am glad I can continue teaching, because I really do love it.”

Weitzner graduated from Northwestern University’s journalism program and wanted to become a sportscaster. He worked full-time in television news for 12 years and then moved to California to work for an Orange County news channel hosted by the Orange County Register for eight years.

“After I worked so hard in the field, I was burnt out,” he said. “Then I fell into teaching.”

In 1997, Bob Bassett, the dean of Dodge College, offered Weitzner the position when the professor in charge of the broadcast journalism program became ill. Weitzner assumed that the position was temporary, but after one semester, he wanted to continue teaching.

“I stayed active in the (journalism) business, but I fell in love with teaching,” Weitzner said.

Weitzner, said that his teaching style is not traditional because he doesn’t have a degree in education.

“All the generic teaching methods are lost on me since I never studied them,” he said.

At the Orange County Business Journal, Weitzner will be working in print journalism, which he has not done professionally before.

“Staying at Chapman will help the Orange County Business Journal because I can stay here and find potential interns,” he said.

One of Weitzner’s students, Emiko Kaneoka, a sophomore public relations and advertising major, took his interterm travel course about networking in New York last year.

“That trip was my favorite memory from Chapman so far,” Kaneoka said.

Kaneoka said that this course was the reason she decided to minor in broadcast journalism. She found everything that Weitzner was teaching exhilarating, she said, and wanted to continue learning more.

“He is really encouraging and generous, and I just know he will always be there for me,” Kaneoka said.

Kaneoka was upset to hear that Weitzner will not be a full-time professor at Chapman next semester, and wants to take one of his classes again soon.

Senior Molly Casey, a senior television and broadcast journalism major, said that she taken a class with Weitzner for all four years of her undergraduate degree.

Her favorite class that Weitzner taught was mass media law and ethics, she said.

“It was a very entertaining course and I learned a lot about libel laws and other things I hadn’t thought about before,” she said.

Although Casey is a senior, she said that she wishes Weitzner would stay full-time at the university, so all students would have the opportunity to take his classes.

“We always want to come back as alumni and see our professors,” Casey said. “He is very good about keeping connected with his past students, so I am not worried.”