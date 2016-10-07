California eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault cases

Although more than 50 women have come forward with claims of sexual assault against actor Bill Cosby, he only faces prosecution for one of those claims.

Andrea Constand, who accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004, revealed her testimony against Cosby last December just in time, according to the New York Times. Had Constand waited two and a half weeks to press charges against Cosby, Pennsylvania’s 12-year statute of limitations law would have prevented her from taking legal action.

A statute of limitations is a law that dictates how long someone is eligible to be tried after that person has committed the crime.

In California, this time period — which had been 10 years — has been eliminated for sexual assault cases starting Jan. 1, 2017 after Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Sept. 28 that would allow sexual assault victims to come forward at any time after the assault – no matter how many years have passed.

The bill is widely believed to be a result of the many women who couldn’t charge Cosby for sexual assaults they claim happened decades ago because the statute of limitations had expired.

“These women are the people that this really affects,” said Kelly Broderick, a sophomore film studies major who is a member of Creating a Rape-free Environment for Students (C.A.R.E.S.). “They’re saying that after 10 years, we can’t do anything? This could have more consequences too so that (perpetrators) know it’s a lot harder to get away with sexual assault.”

Chapman does not have a statute of limitations when it comes to sexual assault – even after students have graduated, said Lead Title IX Coordinator DeAnn Yocum Gaffney.

“People can come and report whenever they want to report,” Yocum Gaffney said. “The only downside of that is when time passes and witnesses graduate, which would impact our ability to get in touch with witnesses or gather other data. But we would absolutely do that. We would investigate anything if it was a situation where we had jurisdiction over the matter. We would investigate it regardless of when it’s reported.”

Broderick said that this bill is “a victory for all victims.”

“The rape doesn’t disappear for the victim,” Broderick said. “It’s not like after 10 years, there’s a disappear button and it just goes away. Victims are being so brave coming forward in the first place. They deserve to be heard and they deserve to be able to go forward with it and go to trial, if that’s what they want.”

California joins a list of states that do not have a statute of limitations for rape cases. The bill, filed by Sen. Connie Leyva, also amends cases for child sexual abuse. The existing law says that sexual acts committed against a person under the age of 18 can be reported before the victim turns 40. Starting Jan. 1, this statute of limitations has also been removed.

Broderick said that this new bill should help victims feel comfortable reporting their assaults, which she says is an important step in coming forward.

“The victim should have the right to do whatever makes them comfortable,” Broderick said. “If they need to wait four years to feel comfortable coming forward, then go for it. I am in full support of anything that makes it easier.”

Jessica Quimpo, a sophomore kinesiology major and member of C.A.R.E.S., agreed that it’s important for the victim to report an assault when he or she is ready to.

“Even though years have passed, people can still report being sexually assaulted when they are ready,” Quimpo said. “I understand investigation-wise it’s harder because there’s not as much evidence, but it’s a good way to encourage survivors to still report and be tried for justice.”