Campaign aims to gather 1 million war letters by 2018

One letter was found on a Civil War battlefield, one has a bullet hole burned through the middle and one was written by university namesake Charles C. Chapman’s grandson.

These are examples of letters that are part of a new campaign to gather 1 million American war letters by April 2018. The campaign was launched by Andrew Carroll, a historian and Chapman presidential fellow, April 1 in the Leatherby Libraries.

“The more letters that we get in, the more they can be used throughout the campus,” Carroll said. “These are letters that would obviously be of interest to the history department, but also to the English department, because a lot of these letters are like little mini masterpieces.”

All of these war letters will be housed in the Leatherby Libraries at Chapman’s Center for American War Letters, which Carroll founded in 2013.

“When it was just me running this whole thing, before I was introduced to Chapman, there was only so much I could do. I’m just one person,” Carroll said. “When I found Chapman, suddenly I had all of these great archivists, historians and librarians, really, a sensational team that could support this project.”

It all began with a nationally published column in 1998, in which Carroll sought to begin collecting and preserving America’s war letters through what he called “The Legacy Project.”

Chapman’s Center for American War Letters has collected letters from most U.S. wars, from the American Revolution to the most recent ones in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Lauren Menges, an archivist for the center. The “letters” from more recent wars are emails, Menges said.

“The Million Letters Campaign is an exciting opportunity to build momentum for our archive,” Menges said. “It will help us increase our collections and our reputation among researchers and other institutions. By increasing the size of the collections, we hope to reach more students and offer the letters as a resource for their academic and personal research.”

Robert Kent, a freshman history major, said that he thinks the center gives students the ability to view how events unfolded through the eyes of the people making it happen.

“It really gives insight into the bits of history that typically don’t get looked at, like what the soldiers think of their situations and the course of the war in the minds of the people,” Kent said. “Oftentimes, we read history through the lenses of big people like World War I Gen. John Pershing or Woodrow Wilson, but often it’s the small people who are expressing their most raw experiences and feelings that really give us an image of what it means to go to war.”

Carroll said that he hopes that the Million Letters Campaign will provide an opportunity for the letters to be useful for Chapman students, because they will be accessible to more than just the history department.

“(The letters) are beautifully written,” Carroll said. “The foreign language department could help us translate (letters written in different languages). Even in the film department, because these letters have been used in documentaries and the (Department of Theatre). So right there, you’ve got four or five different departments that can use these letters.”

Menges said that Carroll chose this month to launch the campaign because it is the 100th anniversary of the U.S.’s entry into World War I.

Joseph Dickinson, a freshman history major, said that he spent two weeks in the Center for American War Letters transcribing letters written by an American soldier stationed in France for a World War I project in history professor Jennifer Keene’s class.

“I think (the Million Letters Campaign) is a great idea,” Dickinson said. “There is a great deal of important historical stuff just laying around in people’s houses, and many of them don’t recognize the significance of what they have. To collect as much of this stuff as we can, preserve it and archive it, would allow this hidden information to become accessible to all.”

Menges said that the center will apply for a grant this summer from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which is an independent federal agency that provides funding to museums, archives, libraries, colleges, universities and public radio and television.