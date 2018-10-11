Carl Wilkens, sole American to remain in Rwanda during genocide, speaks at Chapman

Carl Wilkens, the only American to stay in Rwanda during the Rwandan Genocide in 1994, spoke to about 45 audience members at Chapman Oct. 8. When working as a missionary during the genocide, Wilkens’ intervention led to around 400 lives being saved. Around 800,000 people were killed in the genocide’s 100-day span.

“I would describe it as not just a horrific time, but also a time of incredible courage,” Wilkens told The Panther. “I think that courage is contagious and so (it gave me a way to) focus on all the fear and the horror … The courage, the selflessness (and) the grit is incredibly inspiring.”

Wilkens, former head of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency International in Rwanda, spoke about his experience during the genocide, where he helped prevent an the inhabitants of an orphanage from being murdered.

Wilkens was astonished at how the Hutu-led Rwandan government and its followers could change from “kind and gentle” to a “horrible monster,” he said.

Wilkens has been featured in news outlets, documentaries, books. He’s also given a TED Talk, where he discusses what it was like to watch what a place that was once his home become the backdrop for a mass slaughter.

The event was organized by Jim Brown, a Freshman Foundations professor at Chapman who encourages students who assigned students in one of his classes to read Wilkens’ novel “I’m Not Leaving,” which details his decision to remain in Rwanda.

“In class, I talk about this idea that knowing what something is, is not the same as knowing how something feels,” Brown told The Panther. “I want my students to begin to understand how it feels, so it’s not just facts and figures and maps. It’s the voice of people who were there who can help us understand what it felt like.”

Angelique Francis, a freshman psychology major who is in one of Brown’s classes, said that Wilkens’ presentation made her proud to have met the author of one of the course’s required novels.

“He was really nice … and made his talk really light, which was good because (the Rwandan Genocide is) such a sore subject,” Francis said. “I didn’t realize how great (what Wilkens did) was until I met him in person. It’s different from just reading and watching about … how he risked his life for the Rwandan people.”

After starting to visit Rwanda every summer following a nine-year hiatus in the U.S. after the genocide, Wilkens said how he was able to learn to forgive the Hutu soldiers and bystanders.

Former president Bill Clinton, who was in office during the 1994 genocide, has admitted his to regret that the U.S. did not intervene more during the genocide, telling CNBC in 2013 that he believes at least 300,000 lives could have been saved if the U.S. became involved earlier.

“One of the biggest things that I think would be fantastic in America and in anywhere else, is to understand this phrase: shared humanity,” Wilkens said at the event. “You’re not alone. That whole idea of together: there’s hope.”

Wilkens encouraged the audience members to focus on the good in the lives of Rwandans if they choose to volunteer.

“Looking for the good is so key to healing to moving forward after something,” Wilkens said. “Unconditional love is the key to freedom from anger and resentment.”