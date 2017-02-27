Catching up with the student government president

Annabell Liao talks initiatives, goals for final two months

Annabell Liao has been the president of student government since May 2016. At the beginning of the school year, The Panther sat down with Liao to see what her goals were for the year and how she planned to accomplish them. After more than six months in office, Liao’s initiatives this year included attending more city council meetings,increasing diversity and attending Neighborhood Advisory Committee meetings.

Neighborhood relations

Student government has been criticized in the past for a lack of student representation at Orange City Council meetings, including when former Student Government President Josh Nudelman was absent from the meeting during which the plan to amend the “party ordinance” was initially introduced.

“By this time last year, SGA had been present at zero (city council meetings),” Liao said. “This year, we have been present at eight of them, missing only one in August, after the noise ordinance amendment had already passed, and one in December, during finals week.”

In August, Liao told The Panther that she hoped to improve community relations by hosting events for students and residents.

More than halfway through her term, Liao said that she has been to every Neighborhood Advisory Committee meeting this year.

Increasing transparency

In August, Liao expressed a desire to increase student government transparency. She was elected to office when then-junior Austin Kernan was removed from his position as president-elect after he was caught embezzling money from his fraternity.

Student government has held two special elections so far academic this year, after six senators and Director of Elections Chris Nelson resigned from their positions over the course of fall semester.

Liao said student government has since passed an amendment to implement a term requirement. The requirement mandates that students must be available for both fall and spring semesters – or whatever the remainder of the term is – in order to be eligible to run for office.

Liao also said that the senate amended the election code to require the director of elections to respond to calls and emails within 24 hours of an election.

Diversity, inclusion and sustainability

In August, Liao said her goal was to advocate for “increased sustainability, diversity, awareness and inclusion” during her term.

Liao said that now, there isn’t much in terms of sustainability that she’d like to see improved, because of the efforts of Sustainability Manager Mackenzie Crigger. She also said that whenever she meets with campus planning, she brings up issues like renewable energy, gender-inclusive bathrooms and food options.

In terms of diversity, Liao said that she’s served on the Chapman Diversity Project, which generated a five-year “strategic plan” to address diversity. Liao also purchased poster supplies to support student activism, she said.

Liao said that she served on the new Cross-Cultural Center’s advisory board over the past semester, and will also be speaking at its opening Feb. 27.

Communication with students

Liao said that some of the feedback she’s received has indicated that students aren’t aware of who their senators are and how to contact them.

In August, she told The Panther that one of her goals was to increase the number of open forums between students and senators.

This year, Liao said, student government has hosted two open forums, one for students to meet their senators and one for students to ask senators questions or express concerns.