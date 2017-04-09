Censured senator resigns from student government

Junior Ahmad Al-Bunnia resigned from student government April 3 after serving for three months as a student organization senator.

Prior to his resignation, Al-Bunnia had been censured – a formal disapproval in front of the senate – at the March 31 student government meeting for not meeting the minimum attendance requirements for his position.

This is the 10th senate resignation and 11th student government resignation this academic year.

“My presence in student government is harmful more than it is passive,” Al-Bunnia, a junior political science major, wrote in his resignation letter, which Vice President Tyler Porterfield provided to The Panther. “I advise whoever is going to carry this mission forward to prevent people like me from entering, it is extremely harmful for the organization as a whole.”

Al-Bunnia did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Panther.

Al-Bunnia said in the letter that the proposal to restructure senate, which was passed by the student body April 3, will prevent people like Al-Bunnia from entering the senate because it will reduce the number of senators, but will not “solve the problem of people voting without knowing the capabilities of who’s running.”

Al-Bunnia was elected to student government after a November special election, which was held after eight seats were left empty during a September special election.

The September election was also held to fill senate seats after three resignations.

As a senator, Al-Bunnia served on the Community Outreach Committee. During his three-month term, he had six absences, including three senate meetings, two office hours and one committee meeting. The censure passed with one senator opposing it. Al-Bunnia was absent from the senate meeting during which he was censured.

Porterfield said that Al-Bunnia reached out to her because he felt like he wasn’t putting enough effort into student government.

“It showed a lot about his character, the fact that he knew that,” Porterfield said. “When he was in meeting, he spoke up about issues that were very important and made sure he was representing his constituency. I just think he realized the time commitment was a lot.”

A censure can be brought before the senate to be voted on when a senator has had four absences or demonstrates unsatisfactory behavior, Porterfield told The Panther in October.

Had Al-Bunnia not resigned from his senate seat, Speaker of Senate Mitchell Rosenberg said that the senate would have voted on Al-Bunnia’s impeachment at the next senate meeting, due to his March 31 absence.

Junior Class Senator Sarah Tabsh supported the censure because she felt that Al-Bunnia did not participate in the senate.

“I think even when Ahmad is in senate physically, he’s not very vocal in senate. I also feel like he needs to be a part of the dialogue, so I support the censure,” Tabsh said at the March 31 meeting

Peter Scheinman, the Argyros School of Business and Economics senator, disagreed with Tabsh’s reasoning, but still supported the censure.

“He’s pretty vocal and active when he’s actually here, but he needs to be here for everything, so I’m also in favor of the censure,” Scheinman said at the March 31 meeting.

At-Large Senator Nico Scordakis opposed the censure because he did not think it was fair that Al-Bunnia was not present at the meeting.

“I would like to have him speak on it before I just jump to any assumptions about why he hasn’t been coming,” Scordakis said.

Two other student government senators have been censured this academic year. Sophomore Class Senator Elliot Gardner was censured for his absences, but the censure was denied by the senate due to an oversight in documents that were later amended. Argyros School of Business and Economics Senator Adam Frey was censured for absences April 7, but it was also denied by the senate because of a miscommunication he had regarding absences.