Chapman adopts binding ‘early decision’ admissions policy

While Chapman might not be every high school senior’s dream school, those who consider it their first choice will now have the opportunity to commit to attending as soon as they are accepted.

The Office of Admissions introduced a new early decision application option for fall 2018 and spring 2019 applicants Sept. 13. The early decision option is binding, meaning that if accepted, students must withdraw their applications from other schools and commit to Chapman, said Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Jim Whitaker.

“It’s not for everyone,” Whitaker said. “It’s for a niche of students who really find that Chapman is the ideal match for what they want to do academically and socially.”

Whitaker said that the Office of Admission decided to adopt this policy in response to several students asking if the university had an early decision option in recent years.

“Years ago, Chapman was in a situation where early admission would not have made sense,” Whitaker said. “But as we’ve become more of a school that students from around the world are looking at, early decision just seemed right.”

Despite Chapman welcoming its largest freshman class of 1,724 students this year,, Whitaker said that the adoption of the early decision option was not related to the large student body and is not expected to impact the amount of students who enroll next year.

“It was more about meeting a need of students that have asked us to provide this option,” Whitaker said.

Not only was the freshman class this year the largest to date, it exceeded the university’s enrollment goal by 7 percent.

Whitaker also said that it would be “difficult” to use the early decision option as a barometer to measure the incoming class size, at least until the university has a few years of data.

Before early decision was an option, students could apply using the regular decision application deadline or the early action deadline. The early action deadline notifies students of their acceptance before regular decision applicants, but doesn’t require the student to commit. These application options are still available for those seeking a non-binding policy, according to the Office of Admission website.

Roxanneh Mousavi, a senior news and documentary and Spanish major, applied to Chapman using the early action option in 2013. Mousavi said that Chapman was her first choice college and that she felt “connected to it right away.”

“I really wanted to commit the moment I got in, but I know a lot of people don’t feel that way,” Mousavi said. “So I think it’s good that they (still) provide early action.”

Of the 10 colleges that freshman broadcast journalism and documentary major Sydney Green applied to as a senior in high school, Chapman was not among her top choices. She applied to two other schools, both early decision, but was rejected from one and waitlisted by the other.

Although Green grew up in Maui, thousands of miles away from both Northwestern University and Syracuse University, the schools she applied to, she said that she was confident in her decision to commit to either if accepted because of their journalism programs.

“I wasn’t nervous, because I spent the whole summer at Northwestern and I would know tons of people and faculty going in,” Green said. “But I was nervous about Syracuse because I was going from Hawaii to upstate New York, where it never stops snowing in the winter.”

Although the early decision policy at Chapman is binding, Whitaker said that the university will be understanding of financial emergencies or other situations that could cause an admitted student to decline after being accepted.

“If circumstances happen within a family, we are going to be very understanding and flexible. If your father loses his job or someone at home gets sick, naturally we’re going to allow that student to be released,” Whitaker said.